A Christian pastor from Vellore, Tamil Nadu has reportedly been arrested for allegedly cheating people and swindling money in the name of scholarships for Children’s education. The pastor named Victor Jesudasan swindled the money of several people including a labourer from Kangeyanallur in the name of providing them scholarships for their children’s education.

Jesudasan took Rs 20,000 from a labourer

According to reports, Kumar, a labourer, needed money for the education of his two children- a son and a daughter. He came to know that a trust run by Jesudasan of Anthonyar Koil Street in Salavanpet area of Vellore was providing scholarship for the education of children. Kumar met Jesudasan and sought his help. Jesudasan asked Kumar to deposit an amount of Rs 20,000 for availing the scholarship. Kumar gave the said amount to the pastor. However, even after several days, Kumar did not receive any money from the pastor. When he asked the pastor about the money, the pastor gave him a cheque. Kumar took the cheque to the bank where it bounced. When Kumar confronted Jesudasan and demanded his money, he hurled abuses at him and threatened him.

Made fake promises to several people and took their money

Kumar decided to take action against Jesudasan and lodged a complaint with DIG Vellore seeking action against Jesudasan. An investigation was initiated by the police against Jesudasan on the complaint of Kumar. During the investigation, it was found that Jesudasan was involved in many fraudulent activities. Jesudasan had reportedly taken money from about 10 people from Kangeyanallur making similar promises to them. He promised these people to buy house, provide old-age allowance, scholarships, sewing machine, vehicles for disabled and so on in the name of the trust that he ran. Jesudasan, who has been arrested by the police, is also involved in a case of money laundering worth Rs 2 lakh 27 thousand.