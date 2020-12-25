Friday, December 25, 2020
Home News Reports 'People from Muslim community are threatening to kill me: Qasim receives death threats after...
News Reports
Updated:

‘People from Muslim community are threatening to kill me: Qasim receives death threats after voluntarily converting to Hinduism

Eight years after his marriage, he voluntarily decided to convert to Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
Qasim converts to Hinduism, receives death threats from Muslims
Qasim (left), Aligarh SP Arvind Kumar (right), images via ANI
3

A 28-year-old Muslim man by the name of Qasim Khan has been receiving death threats from his own community members after he willingly left Islam and embraced Hinduism.

While talking to the media, he said, “My name was Qasim and after I converted people from Muslim community are threatening to kill me & my family. I need police protection.” Aligarh Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arvind Kumar informed that a case has been registered based on his complaint. He added that Qasim is being threatened by some people and that security has been deployed outside his house in Aligarh.

As per reports, Qasim had married 24-year-old Hindu woman named Anita Kumari in 2012. He met Anita when his father had taken a construction workshop on lease from her father. They fell in love and got hitched 8 years ago. Reportedly, Qasim Although the girl’s family was not happy with the marriage, the duo married as per Hindu traditions in 2013. The couple, who resides in Aligarh, has two kids, 7-year-old Kasifa and 4-year-old Ayaz.

He had earlier raised security concerns. Qasim said, “I had sought security from the district administration but they didn’t get back to me. I request the government again, I need protection.” His wife Anita had conceded that there was no pressure on her to convert to Islam or not follow Hindu rituals.

Conversion facilitated by a Hindu group

Eight years after his marriage, he voluntarily decided to convert to Hinduism. “No one forced me. I took this decision on my own,” Qasim emphasised. After embracing Hinduism, he has adopted the name of Karamveer Singh.

His conversion was facilitated on Sunday by a Hindu group. A member of the said organisation, Neeraj informed, “They are welcome to the fold of Hindu religion. We did the rituals at Arya Samaj temple on Sunday.” Although Qasim had applied for legal conversion on December 15 to the district magistrate, he did not hear back even after 5 days. As such, the Arya Samaj temple took it upon itself to facilitate the conversion.

50 Muslim families convert to Hinduism

The day Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya was successfully performed by PM Narendra Modi, as many as 250 Muslims of 50 families, living in Motisara village of Payala Kalla Panchayat Samiti of Barmer city, in Rajasthan, decided to re-convert to Hinduism. According to reports, Vedic rituals were performed at the village and all 250 members of the 50 families converted to Hinduism by wearing the sacred thread.

The family members asserted that they have not been forced and that they have converted out of free will. The senior members of these Muslim families asserted that they originally belonged to the Kanchan Dhadhi caste. They were following Hindu customs for the past several years. They celebrate Hindu festivals every year at their residences.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany

China’s information warfare: How Beijing uses censorship, disinformation and propaganda to control and influence domestic narrative

Opinions Jinit Jain -
A primer into how the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has been regulating the flow of information and distorting it with disinformation to maintain its preeminence.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
News Reports

India born Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias accused of sexual misconduct after his death

OpIndia Staff -
The law firm investigating allegations said in its interim report that allegations against Ravi Zacharias appeared to be true.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘People from Muslim community are threatening to kill me: Qasim receives death threats after voluntarily converting to Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
28-year-old Muslim man by the name of Qasim Khan has been receiving death threats after he decided to convert to Hinduism
Read more
OpIndia Explains

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
News Reports

Indian crew on two ships stuck for months at Chinese ports as China does not allow them to unload cargo

OpIndia Staff -
China has allowed the ships of other countries to unload at its port but has kept the Indian vessels waiting.
Read more
News Reports

After getting banned for two years for failing dope test, Basketball Player Satnam Singh joins farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, Singh was given provisional suspension after he failed an out-of-competition test conducted in Bangalore by NADA.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.
Read more
News Reports

Begusarai: Mohammad Chotu enters house of a Hindu woman by jumping over a Mosque wall, attacks her with knife for resisting molestation

OpIndia Staff -
This is the second time when a youth has jumped over the wall of the mosque to break into the house of victim in Begusarai
Read more
News Reports

Police arrests Haroon who fooled people by pretending to be a Hindu priest named Pandit Rahul Shastri

OpIndia Staff -
Haroon induced a woman to deposit an amount of Rs 85,000 to his account in exchange of performing a Shanti Yajna for her.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com