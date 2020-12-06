Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan hails Lord Ram after social media backlash

A day after facing social media backlash for cultural distortion in his upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’ actor, Saif Ali Khan has now retracted his statement. He had said that the movie, based on Hindu epic Ramayana, would show the ‘humane’ side of demon king Ravan and also justify the abduction of Goddess Sita.

In a statement issued to media, Khan has ‘apologised’ for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. He stated, “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement.”

Saif Ali Khan has now ‘hailed’ Lord Ram as the symbol of righteousness and heroism. “Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions,” the actor emphasised.

Saif Ali yet to apologise for justifying abduction of Goddess Sita

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan had earlier claimed, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.” While the actor has apologised for his statement directed at ‘humanising’ Ravan by hailing Lord Ram, he is yet to withdraw his statement wherein he said that his role in the movie will justify the abduction of Goddess Sita.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, and reportedly Kirti Sanon will play the role of Sita. T Series is financing the movie directed by Om Raut. The mythological movie is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, with a lot of it going to VFX for the special effects.