‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’ have decided to show ‘Ravan’ as humanely as possible. The actor also said that the movie will also justify the reason behind the abduction of Maa Sita. The movie ‘Adipurush’ is reportedly based on Ramayan and actor Prabhas will portray the role of Lord Ram.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror on his upcoming project ‘Adipurush’, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan said he was quite excited to play the role of ‘Ravan’ in the upcoming historical drama. Dropping hints about the character and the theme of the movie, Saif Ali Khan revealed how the moviemakers have decided to portray Raavan as humane as possible.

The actor, who has many times in the past has caught distorted India’s cultural history, said that they will even try justifying the abduction of Sita by Ravan. In the name of rising the entertainment quotient in the movie, Saif Ali Khan said, the makers have decided to portray his war with Lord Ram as a revenge to Lakshman’s treatment to her sister Surpanakha.

“It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose,” he added.

It is not surprising to see Saif Ali Khan’s disclosure regarding the devious attempts by the moviemakers to depict alternate facts, especially pertaining to the country’s cultural history, in the name of creative freedom. Saif Ali Khan, who claims to be a ‘history bluff’, seems to have an extremely terrible knowledge on India’s cultural history.

Saif Ali Khan – a history distorter who believes India never existed before British

A few months back, the movie ‘Adipurush’ had landed in a soup when it was announced that Saif Ali Khan would play the role of Lankesh. Several netizens had expressed their displeasure against the choice of actor for the role of Lankesh. The reasons that netizens gave for their displeasure varied from Khan’s acting skills, nasal voice, height, and most prominently, his views on the history of India.

Saif Ali Khan’s fascination for alternative history is not a new phenomenon though. The actor has time-and-again courted controversy by coming up with ridiculous theories about India’s cultural past. It was evident with the fact that Saif Ali Khan, after the release of Movie Tanhaji, had stated in an interview with Anupama Chopra that the concept of ‘Bharat’ did not exist before the British came.

According to Saif, Tanhaji movie’s script was based on a ‘wrong’ portrayal of history. In the interview, he had also claimed that he did not believe in the script of the movie as it was not in sync with the history of India. For him, the idea of India did not even exist before the British came to India.

Saif had said that the majority of the Hindus see Ramayana as the history of India. Ironically, someone like Khan, who does not believe in ‘India’ or the existence of Lord Ram, has been cast to playing the role of ‘Lankesh’.