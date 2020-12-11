Friday, December 11, 2020
Two Delhi Police officers posted on duty at farmers’ protest site near Singhu border test positive for coronavirus

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed states and UTs to ensure that novel coronavirus guidelines are followed during farmers’ protests. However, more protestors from Punjab have reached the protest site in the last few days, thus violating all the social distancing norms.

2 officers of Delhi Police posted at Singhu border tested positive for coronavirus
Delhi police officers tested positive/ Representational Image/ Image Source: Telegraph
Two senior IPS officers, who were on duty at the ‘farmers’ protest site along Delhi-Haryana Singhu border have been tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the reports, the Delhi Police confirmed that two IPS officers – Outer North DCP Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal have been put in isolation after they were contracted the virus at the protest site.

As protestors have camped at four borders points of the national capital– Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri – to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government, the Delhi police had intensified its security arrangements at the protest site fearing law and order issue. The Delhi police had upped its security personnel after Khalistani elements and Islamists began to hijack the farmer protests.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed states and UTs to ensure that novel coronavirus guidelines are followed during farmers’ protests.

However, more protestors from Punjab have reached the protest site in the last few days, thus violating all the social distancing norms. The protestors were caught deliberately violating the coronavirus guidelines at the protest site. The protestors were also seen without masks at the protest site risking the chances of transmitting coronavirus.

Farm laws will not be repealed, MSP here to stay

Even as the so-called farmers continue to occupy public roads in the name of protests causing massive inconvenience to the public, the Modi government has clarified that it is ready to hold discussions with farmers to clarify on the farm laws.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically stated that there is no question of withdrawing the three farm laws but they are open to discussions and suggestions on improvements and provisions further needed.

The minister also assured farmers that the new laws will not affect the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism.

Despite clarification from the government, the protesting organisation have continued to protests along the border risking not only transmitting the pandemic among themselves but also causing a law and order problem in the national capital.

