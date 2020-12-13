Sunday, December 13, 2020
UK Labour MP tweets in support of Khalistani terror organisation, deletes after outrage saying her staff member posted the tweet

After deleting the tweet, Owatemi wrote on Twitter that her staff member who manages her social media account posted it without her knowledge

OpIndia Staff
On December 10, Taiwo Owatemi, Labour MP for Coventry North West, had tweeted in support of Sikhs for Justice, a secessionist organisation demanding Khalistan, a separate country for Sikhs. She said, “I stand with #SikhsForJustice and the Sikh community’s right to self-determination on #UNDayOfHumanRights. This is the clearest way that the conflict between Sikhs and the Indian authorities can be resolved.” The tweet was in favour of a separate nation for Sikhs. Later, she deleted the tweet after sharp criticism.

Reaction on her tweet supporting SFJ

The Labour MP received sharp criticism for her tweet across the platform. While some netizens called her ignorant, others suggested that she is promoting separatism.

Owatemi says her staff member posted the tweet

After deleting the tweet, Owatemi wrote on Twitter that her staff member who manages her social media account posted it without her knowledge. She said, “A small number of individuals emailed me to post a suggested tweet supporting Sikhs for Justice. Unbeknown to me a staff member who helps to run my social media posted the tweet. This has now been deleted. I sincerely apologise for any offence caused to any of my constituents.”

Sikhs for Justice deemed as a terrorist organization by India

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) was banned by the Indian government on July 10, 2019, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for anti-India activities on July 10, 2019. India had declared the founder of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a terrorist in July 2020. In the same month, 40 websites of SFJ were blocked by the Indian government. SFJ has been trying to lure Punjab’s youth for Referendum 2020 and create unrest in the region. Pannu had recently released a video in which he said that SFJ would give money to farmers who are participating in the ongoing protests in Delhi.

