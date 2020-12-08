Tuesday, December 8, 2020
From ‘protestors’ harassing commoners to Congress, AAP leaders being chased away with chants of ‘Modi’: Scenes from ‘farmers’ Bharat bandh’

According to BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, when party workers from the Congress and Aam Aadmi party went to Khyala village in Tilak Nagar, they were up for a surprise. While they had planned to shut down the market, they were chased away by the public with loud chants of 'Modi Modi'.

Goons harass common men in the name of Bharat Bandh, shut down shops
Car of bridegroom stopped in Muzaffarpur (Photo credits: Twitter/Mukesh Singh)
On Tuesday, farm unions, with the support of a dozen political parties, called for a nationwide strike (Bharat bandh) as a mark of ‘protest’ against the historic farm laws enacted by the Centre. With the supply of essential commodities taking a hit and aggravating the life of the common men, ‘goons’ under the garb of peaceful protestors, began harassing and intimidating people on the streets.

The miscreants, who were supposedly fighting for farmer rights, were seen forcibly shutting down shops and threatening small business owners. While the ‘organic’ farmer agitation had been causing inconvenience to the public, their problems increased on the day of Bharat bandh.

ANI journalist Mukesh Singh shared a video from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, where anti-farm law ‘protestors’ stopped the car of a newly-wed bridegroom and began bullying him. With the mob surrounding the car from all sides and refusing to clear the path, the car remain stuck in one place. The miscreants began teasing the bridegroom with lewd songs and gestures while he helplessly waited in his car. Despite honking for over a minute, they refused to move and began shamelessly dancing and mocking him.

In another video, an aged woman narrated how protestors forced her to shut shop in the name of Bharat Bandh. “They ordered us to close our shops and take care of the farmers. If poor people like us don’t earn, then how will we survive?” the woman asked.

In a video shared by BJP leader Priti Gandhi, thugs took the streets of Mumbai to shut down small shops, which have been operating on ‘Bharat Bandh’. “Aree Bhai baand karo (Close your shop now)”, a man threatened. It is pertinent to remember that Congress, which is a part of the Maharashtra government, has extender their full-support to the agitation.

Priti Gandhi stated, “See for yourself the appaling brazenness!! In Mumbai, Maharashtra, where the Congress is in power, their goons are threatening people to shut shops and forcibly observe the bandh. It is obvious that this Bharat Bandh is politically motivated.”

Public refuses to bow down to the intimidation of goons

Similarly, when Congress tried to shut down the shop of a woman in Maharashtra, they were faced with threats of police action. The woman stood her ground and made it clear that she would not close her shop under any circumstances.

“My shop won’t be closed. If you try to show your hooliganism to me, then, remember your faces are captured in the camera.” After being caught red-handed, one of the goons apologised to her with folded hands. When they began to go away, she called them back. However, they seemed to scared to even go back and interact with the woman.

Common men suffers as water tankers stop delivery

On Monday, ABP News also reported that owing to farm agitation, people are deprived of potable drinking water near Tikri border. The Delhiites, who would depend on free water supply from tankers, had to suffer as tanker services were disrupted due to intensified protests and border closure.

As such, people in the area are now forced to buy water amidst economic distress. It is important to mention that the tap water is non-drinkable and cannot be used for cooking. Despite the economic hardship, the local residents are now forced to spend ₹20-₹30 per day on drinking water.

