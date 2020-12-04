Friday, December 4, 2020
Home Social Media Zomato, MobiKwik and Congress extended tacit support to Khalistan sympathiser Diljit Dosanjh? Netizens seem...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Zomato, MobiKwik and Congress extended tacit support to Khalistan sympathiser Diljit Dosanjh? Netizens seem to think so

Kangana had earlier tweeted misidentifying an elderly Punjabi woman as Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Bano. The online spat started between Diljit and Kangana after the Punjabi singer shared a video and slammed Kangana. The online spat had soon escalated with a lot of name-callings and bitter slandering.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens slam Congress, Zomato, MobiKwik for supporting Diljit Dosanjh
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh , images via Twitter, Indian Express
45

Amidst the renewed protests over the historic farm laws and the ongoing spat between actress Kangana Ranaut and Khalistani supporter Diljeet Dosanjh, the Congress party and several corporations such as Zomato and Mobikwik were seen sly tweeting in Punjabi. While netizens were expecting the Congress party to support the singer-turned-actor, Zomato and MobiKwik supporting the online war against Kangana drew sharp reactions from many social media users.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Chattisgarh unit of the Congress party took indirect potshots at actress Kangana Ranaut. The handle tweeted, “Tell us one thing, what is the temperature in Himachal Pradesh.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Chhattisgarh Congress

Imitating Diljeet Dosanjh, food delivery app Zomato tweeted in Punjabi, “Tell us one thing. What would you eat for dinner tonight?”

Screengrab of the tweet by Zomato

Mobile-based payment app, Mobikwik, too did not leave any opportunity in milking the situation. As Diljit’s tweets slandering Kangana Ranaut in punjabi had been hailed and rejoiced by the leftist mob, Mobikwik asked, “What else, have you paid your bills yet?”

Screengrab of the tweet by Mobikwik

While the Congress party, Zomato and Mobikwik can claim that their tweets had nothing to do with Diljit, the timing of the tweets fail to substantiate such a claim. Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh had locked horns on social media platform Twitter. The spat had turned ugly with the political leanings of the actors being evident and Diljit getting support and encouragement from the leftist mob. Netizens were quick to call out the Congress party, Zomato and Mobikwik for siding with a Khalistan supporter and threatened to boycott them if they fail to do a course correction in future.

Netizens slam Congress for indulging in cheap online trolling

Slamming the Congress party over its tweet, Twitter user Deepa Sharma wrote, “I can say without any doubt- INC Chhattisgarh is a troll account for sure. Instead of working for people of #chattisgarh or try to uplift the party’s condition on ground in state you are after Kangana Team. What will you get by this? Kis teenager bevkuf ko de rakha hai ye handle? (Which foolish teenager is running this handle?)”

Another user, Deepak Joshi, pointed out that the jibe at Kangana Ranaut by Congress party was a reflection of why people have deserted the party. “Reason why INC India keep scoring moral victory after moral victory. When you start trolling normal citizen just because he/she supports your opponent you reduce party to a stupid joke,” he wrote.

Netizens slam Zomato for supporting Diljit Dosanjh

While mocking Zomato, Twitter user Sunil Teotia wrote, “Donate to Deepinder Goyal (founder of Zomato) so that he can fund Khalistan supporters… employed/ supported by his startup.”

While answering Zomato’s question, a user wrote, “Ask to Diljit. Tell us Pakistani. What will you have for dinner? Khalistan parantha or Khalistan biriyani.”

While uninstalling the food app, another man stated, “Let me tell you – I will get my dinner on my own but won’t allow businesses such as yours to profit even ₹2 from my money.”

Netizens trash MobiKwik for supporting Khalistanis

While replying to Mobikwik for supporting the Khalistani rhetoric of Diljit Dosanjh, one Twitter user Gareebo wrote, “Just like the fake farmers in the anti-farm law agitation, the handler of the Twitter account is also a fake Punjabi.”

Another user, Vivek informed Mobikwik that he had cleared his bills using the rival company, Freecharge. “You keep on appeasing the Khalistanis,” he wrote.

Another user, Curiosweety, tweeted, “Never used Mobikwik after initial first 2 times (much before #Demo) glad I abandoned it….won’t go back again . Yup I am Punjabi but I can see when you try to use identity to peddle your agenda. I won’t be used … and so won’t use”

The war of words between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut

The argument started when Dosanjh shared a video of the elder woman, Mahinder Kaur, who was allegedly misunderstood as one of the protesters from anti-CAA protests. Dosanjh’s tweet irked Kangana. She called him Karan Johar’s pet and said that she posted the tweet about the old lady Bilkis Bano who was part of anti-CAA protests and has now joined Farmers’ protests as well.

Angered by Ranaut’s reply, Dosanjh questioned her if she was a pet of everyone she has worked with. He added if that was true, the list of her owners would be very long. He alleged that Ranaut provoked people by spreading misinformation and play with their emotions. Ranaut called him a ‘chamcha’ and said she is not a pet like him. She said that she only posted about the old lady from the anti-CAA protests, and if anyone can prove otherwise, she will apologise.

Diljit Dosanjh and his support for Khalistan

In June 2020, a demand for an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh was raised after he was seen supporting Gurpatwant Pannu’s and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) demand for Khalistan. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to order that FIR’s be filed in every police station of the state against singer Diljit Dosanjh and two others.

In a thread of Tweets, Bittu had also condemned the three for supporting the separatist organisation, allegedly funded and aided by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Ravneet Singh Bittu had then referred to a letter written by Sikhs for Justice’s head Gurpatwant Pannu to China stating that they “empathize” with China and “condemn” India for the violent face-off. Dosanjh was also criticised for his association with ISI-backed Rehan Siddiqui.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKangana Diljit, Diljit Dosanjh movie, Diljit movie
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Khalistanis hijacking farmer protests are aimed at breaking Hindu-Sikh unity: Here is a brief history of tensions in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Khalistan' bogey has indeed reared its ugly head during the protests against the recently passed farm laws.
Read more
News Reports

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

OpIndia Staff -
Initially the proposal was for removing 1172 Link trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour but the number was later reduced to 1,004
Read more

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

Media OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education

From surveilling Chinese students in the US to running spy rings in top US universities: All you need to know about CCP infiltration

World OpIndia Staff -
Lately, it has been revealed how the Communist Party of China has funnelled a massive amount of money into ivy league US universities including Stanford, Harvard in an effort to infiltrate into these research institutes.

World’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden, quits modelling, says fashion industry compromised her Islamic faith: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Halima Aden, the first-ever Muslim Hijabi model, has decided to give up her modelling career to embrace her faith, Islam

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
Opinions

Exposing hypocrisy of Congress, CPIM, Bharatiya Kisan Union and even Justin Trudeau over the Farm Bills 2020, point by point

Abhishek Banerjee -
The industry scale hypocrisy surrounding the protests around Farm Laws is staggering
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Mirzapur: Three Brahmin boys found dead, family says they were murdered with eyes gouged out, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
The three cousins: 14-year-old Sudhanshu Tiwari, 14-year-old Shivam Tiwari and Hariom Tiwari were mysteriously found dead in a pond in the Lalganj police station area, Mirzapur.
Read more
News Reports

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97

OpIndia Staff -
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH' passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Even pandering doesn’t get India Today a free pass: Here is why ‘liberals’ are today cancelling Rajdeep and Rahul Kanwal

OpIndia Staff -
'Liberals' are cancelling India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal over their coverage of the allegations against Shehla Rashid
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Zomato, MobiKwik and Congress extended tacit support to Khalistan sympathiser Diljit Dosanjh? Netizens seem to think so

OpIndia Staff -
In June 2020, a demand for an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh was raised after he was seen supporting Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned organisation that peddles the Khalistan narrative.
Read more
Media

Tamil Nadu: Three idols stolen from Amman temple in Chennai

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the temple priest visited the temple and found out that the idols were missing.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ writer commits suicide, family claims he was being blackmailed, say they are being threatened

OpIndia Staff -
The writer of the popular Sab TV's comedy series Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah died of suicide on November 27
Read more
Media

A new low, even for Editors Guild, as they issue statement against media orgs exposing how Khalistanis have hijacked farmers protest

OpIndia Staff -
In an attempt to cover-up the participation of Khalistanis in farmers' protest, the Editors Guild of India today issued an advisory
Read more
Crime

First arrest under UP’s new law against Grooming Jihad, Uwais Ahmed was absconding fearing ‘encounter’

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first Grooming Jihad case, under the new anti-conversion law, registered by the Uttar Pradesh police on November 28.
Read more
Political History of India

Khalistanis hijacking farmer protests are aimed at breaking Hindu-Sikh unity: Here is a brief history of tensions in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Khalistan' bogey has indeed reared its ugly head during the protests against the recently passed farm laws.
Read more
Law

‘You shot a bullet in Delhi, we made MP and Shajapur Shaheen Bagh’: MP HC gives bail to one Anwar, orders counselling as a...

OpIndia Staff -
The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to an accused named Anwar, who had been arrested earlier for posting provocative messages on WhatsApp
Read more
News Reports

After Youth Congress preached about respecting women, its Punjab unit uses misogynistic hashtag to target Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
A tweet was posted from the official Twitter handle of Punjab Youth Congress using a highly vulgar hashtag to target Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina delivers a resounding jolt to Pakistan during meeting with envoy, says can’t forget 1971 atrocities

OpIndia Staff -
The sharp response by Bangladesh Prime Minister to Pakistan reminding them of the atrocities during the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971 comes at a time when pro-Pakistan Islamist organisations are opposing the statue of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Read more
News Reports

After ‘saving Aarey’, Shiv Sena led BMC gives permission to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link

OpIndia Staff -
Initially the proposal was for removing 1172 Link trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour but the number was later reduced to 1,004
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,795FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com