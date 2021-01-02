Agrima Kaur Khan, who until recently was known as Agrima Joshua, has issued another statement weeks after begging profusely for forgiveness from the Shiv Sena, the MNS and the NCP during the controversy she was involved in after mocking the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial in Maharashtra. Her latest statement was made in response to the arrest of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui.

Agrima Joshua said, “Comedian Munawar Farooqi is in jail at Tukoganj Police station in Indore. This Government is afraid of clowns. That’s how fragile their narrative is.”

Agrima’s comment on Munawar Faruqui

It is pertinent to mention here that Agrima Joshua had profusely apologized to the NCP, Shiv Sena, the Congress party and the MNS after the studio where she delivered the controversial joke was vandalized by MNS workers. Demands of her arrest were also made on social media after her video went viral. Even when she was trolled by Shiv Sainiks, Agrima claimed that she was being targeted by BJP workers in the guise of Shiv Sena. This was before she ultimately apologized to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Now that the Munawar Faruqui is not being troubled by one of her favoured parties, it appears that Agrima Joshua has found her voice again. Faruqui is in the news after he was allegedly roughed up for making disparaging remarks about Hindu Gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He was then taken to Tukoganj police station along with the organisers.

Amusingly enough, it has not been a good day for Agrima Joshua herself. Kashmiri separatists took offence at one of her jokes which insulted the Indian Army because it, apparently, trivialized their ‘struggle’. She was called out for being insensitive and ‘dumb’. Later, the organizers of her show apologized for the jokes.