Saturday, January 2, 2021
Home Entertainment After begging Shiv Sena and NCP for forgiveness, disgraced comedian claims 'this govt' is...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

After begging Shiv Sena and NCP for forgiveness, disgraced comedian claims ‘this govt’ is afraid of clowns

Agrima Kaur Khan, who until recently was known as Agrima Joshua, has issued another statement weeks after begging profusely for forgiveness from the Shiv Sena, the MNS and the NCP during the controversy she was involved in after mocking the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial in Maharashtra.

OpIndia Staff
Agrima Joshua
Image Credit: Twitter/@Agrimonious
3

Agrima Kaur Khan, who until recently was known as Agrima Joshua, has issued another statement weeks after begging profusely for forgiveness from the Shiv Sena, the MNS and the NCP during the controversy she was involved in after mocking the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial in Maharashtra. Her latest statement was made in response to the arrest of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui.

Agrima Joshua said, “Comedian Munawar Farooqi is in jail at Tukoganj Police station in Indore. This Government is afraid of clowns. That’s how fragile their narrative is.”

Agrima’s comment on Munawar Faruqui

It is pertinent to mention here that Agrima Joshua had profusely apologized to the NCP, Shiv Sena, the Congress party and the MNS after the studio where she delivered the controversial joke was vandalized by MNS workers. Demands of her arrest were also made on social media after her video went viral. Even when she was trolled by Shiv Sainiks, Agrima claimed that she was being targeted by BJP workers in the guise of Shiv Sena. This was before she ultimately apologized to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Now that the Munawar Faruqui is not being troubled by one of her favoured parties, it appears that Agrima Joshua has found her voice again. Faruqui is in the news after he was allegedly roughed up for making disparaging remarks about Hindu Gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He was then taken to Tukoganj police station along with the organisers.

Amusingly enough, it has not been a good day for Agrima Joshua herself. Kashmiri separatists took offence at one of her jokes which insulted the Indian Army because it, apparently, trivialized their ‘struggle’. She was called out for being insensitive and ‘dumb’. Later, the organizers of her show apologized for the jokes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMunawar Faruqui
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, demands procurement of Paddy above limit: Read exclusive details about how he is wrong

Raju Das -
Under the MOU with states on crop procurement, if states declare bonus above MSP, central pool procurement will be limited
Read more
Media

Media org defends activist who ranted about ‘Brahmin d*cks’, brands her former husband a ‘troll’ for accusing her of faking Dalit credentials

OpIndia Staff -
The entire episode was sparked by a tweet of hers where Meena Kandasamy went on a rant against 'Brahmin d*cks'.
Read more

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after mild cardiac arrest

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of a heart issue on Saturday morning.

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.

Lord Subrahmanya murti found desecrated in Andhra Pradesh only a few days after 400-year-old Lord Ram murti was found beheaded

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Few days after murti of Lord Ram was vandalised at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

After begging Shiv Sena and NCP for forgiveness, disgraced comedian claims ‘this govt’ is afraid of clowns

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua has issued another statement weeks after begging profusely for forgiveness from the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Temples are not allowed in Islamic country’: Islamist Zakir Naik hails Pakistani mob burning Krishna Temple to the ground

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik has earlier proclaimed that the construction of a temple in an Islamic country is 'haram' as per Islamic Sharia law
Read more
News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
Economy and Finance

Amid allegations that new farm laws will end MSP regime, govt’s paddy procurement at MSP surges 23 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
While farmers continue to protest against farm laws, Govt’s paddy procurement at MSP reaches a record high
Read more
Crime

Waqf Board member and Mahim Dargah trustee booked for rape, accused of raping social worker after administering injection: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Mudassir Nisar Lambe, a trustee at Mumbai's Mahim Dargah and a member of the Waqf Board, has been accused of raping a woman.
Read more
News Reports

‘I will not take BJP’s vaccine’, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav indulges in ‘vaccine politics’ ahead of Coronavirus vaccination launch in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not take 'BJP's vaccine' for coronavirus, and provide the vaccine for free when he forms govt
Read more
News Reports

‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and Maoist-linked ‘farmer leader’ threaten to target Republic Day if demands not met: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav has revealed that the so-called 'farmer protesters' will target Republic Day if their demands are not met.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, demands procurement of Paddy above limit: Read exclusive details about how he is wrong

Raju Das -
Under the MOU with states on crop procurement, if states declare bonus above MSP, central pool procurement will be limited
Read more
Media

Media org defends activist who ranted about ‘Brahmin d*cks’, brands her former husband a ‘troll’ for accusing her of faking Dalit credentials

OpIndia Staff -
The entire episode was sparked by a tweet of hers where Meena Kandasamy went on a rant against 'Brahmin d*cks'.
Read more
Cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after mild cardiac arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of a heart issue on Saturday morning.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com