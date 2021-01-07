While on one hand, British PM Boris Johnson’s decision to cancel his visit to India left the protesting Punjab ‘farmers’ exalting in joy claiming ‘political win’ for themselves, it also bestowed an opportunity for the Modi detractors to target the Prime Minister.

Even though this decision came after the more transmissible variant of the Chinese coronavirus was found in UK patients, Modi haters jumped at the opportunity to draw an equivalence between the British PM and PM Modi, who they believe is doing little to sort out the grievances of the ‘farmers’.

Following the Great Liberal Delusion, the ex-English cricketer Monty Panesar ran a Twitter poll on his official Twitter page, to gauge the pulse of the Netizens in determining who is the better Prime Minister.

The former spinner, who also appears to be supporting the ongoing ‘farmers’ protest at Delhi border, floated the poll by asking: “Who is the better PM. Since Boris cancelled his trip to India to focus on domestic response to the virus @BorisJohnson and @narendramodi handling of #farmersprotest, after all Modi is the people PM or am I mistaken?

The cricketer gave the Netizens four options:

Boris is better

Modi is better

Modi should help his people

Boris made right decision

Monty Panesar’s now deleted Tweet

Monty Panesar deletes his poll after respondents voted in favour of Narendra Modi

However, soon after the poll results, contrary to Panesar’s expectation, started titling in the favour of PM Narendra Modi, the former cricketer quickly deleted his tweet. The poll, whose lifespan was 24 hours, was pulled down 8 hours 9 minutes before the due time, after 90 per cent of the respondents voted in favour of Narendra Modi, declaring him the preferred Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to note here the irrespective of the malicious claims made by Modi detractors, the central government has been continuously trying to resolve the farmers’ issues. While the government has tried listing out various benefits of the new Acts for the growth of the country’s agriculture sector, the farmer groups have been sticking to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws. The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three central ministers ended inconclusively on Monday. The two sides are scheduled to meet again on January 8.

Boris Johnson cancels India visit following an increased number of cases as well as mutated coronavirus strain in the country

British PM Boris Johnson was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. He said that he hopes to visit India in later part of the year ahead of UK’s G7 summit which PM Modi is due to attend.

The United Kingdom is currently under nationwide lockdown due to increased number of cases as well as mutated coronavirus strain.

As per Reuters, Johnson has cancelled his visit citing the need to oversee pandemic response at home as the reason. British PM Johnson spoke to PM Modi and conveyed his regret at his inability to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India on 26th January.