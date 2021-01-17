Even as the deadlock over the farmer protests continues despite several rounds of meeting with the union govt, now an attempt has been made to allege that BJP leaders are insulting the farmers. A fake letter purportedly written by Delhi BJP leader Rajesh Bhatia is being circulated on WhatsApp, which contains derogatory remarks for the protesting farmers and incites the BJP workers for violence against protesting farmers to end the protests.

The letter, bearing the name and signature of ‘General Secretary’ and ‘Chief of the state headquarters’ Rajesh Bhatia, says that the due to the arrogant nature of the farmers, no conclusion has resulted after the meetings. As a result, ‘we have to make ourself strong for the interest of the nation,’ says the letter. Calling the protestors as ‘deshdrohis’, the letter says that efforts must be made to make the planned tractor rally on 26th January a failure.

Fake letter from Delhi BJP . Rajesh Bhatia is not in this team . Anti India team trying to destabilise India . pic.twitter.com/OcabGTaFgw — kuldeepshekhawat (@shekhawatkuldip) January 17, 2021

The letter then goes on to assure that there will be legal action against violence done against the anti-farm law protestors if required, and asks the party workers to be ready for the same and keep in touch with the party office.

But, the entire letter is fake, made on the official letterhead of Delhi BJP, the BJP leaders have confirmed. While Rajesh Bhatia is a BJP leader, at present he does not hold any post in Delhi BJP. Someone used a Delhi BJP letterhead, forged Bhatia’s signature, and circulate the fake letter to instigate farmers against the BJP, in an attempt to derail any move towards resolving the protests.

After the letter emerged, Rajesh Bhatia lodged a complaint against it with the Delhi police. He said that he has come to know through some journalists and WhatsApp groups that a fake letter on Delhi BJP’s letterhead with his signature containing objectionable language for the farmers is being circulated. He has said that he has not written such a letter and he does not have such dirty thoughts.

He asked the Rajendra Nagar police to take legal action against the persons who have issued, circulated and forwarded the fake letter.