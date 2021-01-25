Gujarat farmer Ayyub Degiya is looking for a 7th wife after his 6th wife refused to have sex with him after she learnt of his previous five wives. A report by Times of India says that Degiya, a farmer from Kalpetha, Surat, is searching for a 7th wife since September last year.

The couple separated in December last year after the woman, 21 years his junior refused to have sex with the 63-year-old. She told him that she had an infection. Degiya says he needs a wife who can keep relationship with him. As per the report, he approached the woman, who was a widow, offering to take care of her. He said that since his faith (Islam) allows him to take more than one wife, he could take the step. He even promised her jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and a house. However, none of the promises were delivered.

After the woman did a background check on him, she found that he was previously married five times. He had not divulged this information with her, she said. Soon after the separation, Degiya started living with another woman, she said.

Degiya’s first wife is alive and lives in same village with their five children aged between 20 to 35 years.

She was later approached by some villagers who informed her that he keeps relationships for a few months with women before abandoning them. She then approached Mahila Police Station where the accused was booked under section 489-A (cruelty to married woman). As per the police, Degiya said that he does not wish to live with the woman as she is ‘unfit’ to fulfil his physical demands.