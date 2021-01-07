In a big win, India is out of the list of top ten countries with most active coronavirus cases in the world. As per data website worldometers, India is now on 12th number with most active coronavirus cases.

Worldmeters data on coronavirus

With little less than 2.3 lakh active cases, India has about 99% recovery rate. As of 7th January, 2021, India has had a total of over 1.03 crore positive cases, of which over 1 crore have recovered. Less than 9,000 are serious or critical and about 1.5 lakh people have lost their lives due to the Chinese virus pandemic.

In total cases, however, India ranks second, where the US tops with over 2 crore cases. America also has the highest number of active cases at about 84 lakh cases. Almost 3.7 lakh Americans have lost their lives.

European countries like France and UK have seen a second wave of the coronavirus which started sometime around October. These countries have now imposed strict or partial lockdowns in a bid to curb the COVID cases.

Coronavirus vaccine

The UK has started rolling out vaccination for coronavirus. India, too, has given approvals to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as well as made in India Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, for emergency use. The vaccine rollout for India is expected to start sometime next week.

For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing the pandemic.