In a bizarre incident, Muhammed Imran, the person who translated Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Erode in Tamil Nadu today, collapsed at the rally venue minutes after interpreting Gandhi-scion’s English speech into Tamil.

According to the reports, the 35-year-old Muhammed Imran, a professor, who was seen passionately translating the speeches delivered by Rahul Gandhi during his address to the party workers in Erode on Sunday fainted a few minutes of Rahul Gandhi’s speech. He has been taken to a nearby hospital.

It is not yet clear regarding the reason why the professor fainted at the Congress rally.

It is pertinent to note that Rahul Gandhi had delivered a dangerous speech in Erode, where he had suggested that if India’s farmers, workers and labourers were strong, India would not need to deploy army, navy and air force at borders, especially at Indo-China border. He had claimed that if the farmers and labourers were protected and empowered, China would not dare to intrude into Indian territories.

