Sunday, January 24, 2021
Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

Muhammed Imran, the person who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode collapsed at the rally venue after interpreting Gandhi-scion's English speech into Tamil.

OpIndia Staff
Muhammad Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi speeches at Erode faints/ Image Source: ANI
In a bizarre incident, Muhammed Imran, the person who translated Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Erode in Tamil Nadu today, collapsed at the rally venue minutes after interpreting Gandhi-scion’s English speech into Tamil.

According to the reports, the 35-year-old Muhammed Imran, a professor, who was seen passionately translating the speeches delivered by Rahul Gandhi during his address to the party workers in Erode on Sunday fainted a few minutes of Rahul Gandhi’s speech. He has been taken to a nearby hospital.

It is not yet clear regarding the reason why the professor fainted at the Congress rally.

It is pertinent to note that Rahul Gandhi had delivered a dangerous speech in Erode, where he had suggested that if India’s farmers, workers and labourers were strong, India would not need to deploy army, navy and air force at borders, especially at Indo-China border. He had claimed that if the farmers and labourers were protected and empowered, China would not dare to intrude into Indian territories.

The report by Dinakaran said that after translating the speech delivered by Rahul Gandhi, the translator Imran lost his consciousness and fainted at the spot. Following the incident, he was rushed to a hospital.

