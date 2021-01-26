Amidst ongoing farmer protests and the farmer unions’ stubbornness to hold tractor rally on Republic Day, the display of wealth among protesting ‘farmers’ has become a thing. As per the reports, a farmer identified as Sunil Gulia got his tractor modified for the rally and spent an outrageous amount of Rs.35 lakh on the process. It has become a matter of discussion among the farmers lodged at the Tikri border adjacent to Bahadurgarh. Notably, it has been designed to defend against the water cannons that security forces use to disrupt agitated rioters.

Reports suggest that the front and rear wheels of the Mahindra Tractor were changed to add larger ones, and it quite resembles a huge road roller. The trolley attached to the tractor has comfortable sitting arrangements with sofas. It has a high-end music system attached to it to blast high-volume music.

The tractor is said to be modified to withstand heavy rain and even water cannon charge.

Farmers’ protest or obscene display of wealth?

The farmer unions have been alleging that the farmers lodged at the Delhi borders are poor, and they cannot afford any possibility of MSP being withdrawn in the future. They have also alleged they do not get the fair price from private buyers, and new laws will worsen their situation. However, the display of wealth with high-end tractors and luxury cars at the protest sites tells a whole other story. There are speculations that the actual poor farmers have become puppets in the hands of these wealthy landowners.

The reports suggest that many farmers are not happy with the display of wealth at the protest sites as it is harming the movement. Notably, there are reports that considerable funds are being transferred to the organizers to keep these protests running. Alleged NGO Khalsa Aid and similar organizations have set up massage centres and other facilities at the protest sites to keep the poor farmers enticed to these locations. Reports suggest that terror organization Sikhs For Justice is also funding the protests. Free food, free liquor, large screen TVs are just the tip of the iceberg that one can witness at these sites.

Refusing to listen to the government’s request to talk on the Agriculture laws clause-by-clause and denying to be present in front of the committee formed by the Supreme Court, one can only imagine what could be the reason behind stretching the agitation. The farmer unions are sticking to their demand to repeal the laws and have threatened that they will march on foot to disrupt the budget session.