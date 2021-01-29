As the ‘farmer’ protests have shown the sign of disintegrating following large-scale rioting by the protestors on 26th January, left-liberals are getting desperate to somehow the keep then protests going. This desperation was seen when ‘krantikari’ journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai had to use Twitter to give advice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Ichchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav on the issue.

Today Bajpai tweeted that AAP supremo supports the farmer protests, and psephologist turned politician turned professional protestor Yogendra Yadav is a leader of the farmer agitation, but both of them can’t tolerate each other. The Journalist advised both of them that they should forget their differences and come together, only then the movement will be successful. Bajpai added in the tweet, ‘Refrain from getting divided, come together, only then you will succeed’.

केजरीवाल किसान आंदोलन के हक में है

योगेन्द्र यादव किसान आंदोलन के नेता है..

पर केजरीवाल-योगेन्द्र एक दूसरे को बर्दाश्त नहीं

बंटने से बचे..मौक़ापरस्ती छोड़े..साथ आये..

तभी सफल होगें — punya prasun bajpai (@ppbajpai) January 29, 2021

After the Republic Day violence, several farmer unions have withdrawn their support to the protests, and have left the protest sites. The protestors are also facing the ire of locals around the protest sites for disrespecting the national flag at Red Fort. The locals are also unhappy with the protests as after two months of blockade of highways in those locations, they have suffered a lot and it has started impacting their livelihood. Yesterday villagers from several villages in Haryana on Delhi-Jaipur highway had issued an ultimatum to vacate the blockade by protestors. Today the locals had clashed with the protestors in the Singhu border. It may be noted that these same locals had been supporting the protestors by supplying food, water etc.

People like Punya Prasun Bajpai are definitely worried about the protests losing steam over these recent developments, and went ahead to advise rival leaders to come together to salvage the anti-Govt protests.

Yogendra Yadav was a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, and was a member of the National Executive of the Arvind Kejriwal led party. He had even contested election in the 2014 general elections from Gurgaon constituency on an AAP ticket, where he had lost his deposit. But later on, relations between Yogendra Yadav and Kejriwal turned sour, and Yadav was expelled from the party in 2015 for ‘anti-party activities’. Along with Yadav, AAP had also expelled activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, after they had talked against “dictatorial ways” of Kejriwal in the party.

Punya Prasun Bajpai is known as ‘krantikari’ after he had used the word to describe his interview with Kejrwal, which he was telling Kejriwal after the interview but it was caught on camera and made its way to Internet.