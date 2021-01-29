Friday, January 29, 2021
Home News Reports Punya Prasun Bajpai is back giving ‘krantikari’ advice to Kejriwal, here is what he...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Punya Prasun Bajpai is back giving ‘krantikari’ advice to Kejriwal, here is what he said

Yogendra Yadav was expelled from AAP in 2015 for ‘anti-party activities’, after he had questioned Arvind Kejriwal's “dictatorial ways” in the party.

OpIndia Staff
Punya Prasun Bajpai
16

As the ‘farmer’ protests have shown the sign of disintegrating following large-scale rioting by the protestors on 26th January, left-liberals are getting desperate to somehow the keep then protests going. This desperation was seen when ‘krantikari’ journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai had to use Twitter to give advice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Ichchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav on the issue.

Today Bajpai tweeted that AAP supremo supports the farmer protests, and psephologist turned politician turned professional protestor Yogendra Yadav is a leader of the farmer agitation, but both of them can’t tolerate each other. The Journalist advised both of them that they should forget their differences and come together, only then the movement will be successful. Bajpai added in the tweet, ‘Refrain from getting divided, come together, only then you will succeed’.

After the Republic Day violence, several farmer unions have withdrawn their support to the protests, and have left the protest sites. The protestors are also facing the ire of locals around the protest sites for disrespecting the national flag at Red Fort. The locals are also unhappy with the protests as after two months of blockade of highways in those locations, they have suffered a lot and it has started impacting their livelihood. Yesterday villagers from several villages in Haryana on Delhi-Jaipur highway had issued an ultimatum to vacate the blockade by protestors. Today the locals had clashed with the protestors in the Singhu border. It may be noted that these same locals had been supporting the protestors by supplying food, water etc.

People like Punya Prasun Bajpai are definitely worried about the protests losing steam over these recent developments, and went ahead to advise rival leaders to come together to salvage the anti-Govt protests.

Yogendra Yadav was a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, and was a member of the National Executive of the Arvind Kejriwal led party. He had even contested election in the 2014 general elections from Gurgaon constituency on an AAP ticket, where he had lost his deposit. But later on, relations between Yogendra Yadav and Kejriwal turned sour, and Yadav was expelled from the party in 2015 for ‘anti-party activities’. Along with Yadav, AAP had also expelled activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, after they had talked against “dictatorial ways” of Kejriwal in the party.

Punya Prasun Bajpai is known as ‘krantikari’ after he had used the word to describe his interview with Kejrwal, which he was telling Kejriwal after the interview but it was caught on camera and made its way to Internet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Punya Prasun Bajpai is back giving ‘krantikari’ advice to Kejriwal, here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Punya Prasun Bajpai advised Arvind Kejriwal and Yogendra Yadav to forget their differences and come together for success of farmer proetsts
Read more
News Reports

Farmers should not even move an inch, protests will now spread all over India: Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi stated that the farmers should not concede an inch and the protests should now spread all over India
Read more

Blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi being investigated as attempted terrorist attack: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jindal House, outside which the blast occurred, is located at 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road while the Israel Embassy is located at Bungalow 3.

Singhu border: ‘Farmer protestors’ attack police official with a sword, pelt stones at locals who were asking them to vacate area

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the violence and vandalism on the occasion of Republic Day, the enraged locals asked the protestors to vacate the area immediately.

Editors Guild of India whitewashes spreading fake news to incite riots, calls it basic principle of journalism: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Editors Guild of India condemned the FIRs against 'journalists' for sharing fake news during the Republic Day violence in Delhi.

Here is why the Prime Minister was right in questioning former VP Hamid Ansari’s conduct as Rajya Sabha Chairman

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
Hamid Ansari also revealed that the government was unhappy that bills were not being passed by the Rajya Sabha amid the din.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Speculations rife, Rajdeep Sardesai quits India Today after channel took him off air for spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Sources claim that Rajdeep Sardesai termed his suspension and salary cut a big humiliation for him, and decieded to resign from India Today
Read more
News Reports

Sources claim Aroon Purie has stepped in to ‘manage’ the resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai, he may exit at a more ‘honourable’ time later

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai may quit India Today at a later date so that his exit is not linked to controversies of this week
Read more
News Reports

‘You are a Dalal and a part of Godi Media’: Protestors confront Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors had confronted Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sardesai tried to argue with them, they kept calling him 'Dalal' Dalal'.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai facing heat for peddling lies? Reports claim he is taken ‘off air’ by India Today, faces salary cut

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai has been penalised for spreading fake news that farmer who had died in accident was shot dead by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist accuses BJP of ‘insulting’ its leaders because she doesn’t understand how Google translate works

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Swati Chaturvedi, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too joined the imaginary controversy to drag in BJP MP Raksha Khadse.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Punya Prasun Bajpai is back giving ‘krantikari’ advice to Kejriwal, here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Punya Prasun Bajpai advised Arvind Kejriwal and Yogendra Yadav to forget their differences and come together for success of farmer proetsts
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Viral video purportedly shows a Chinese professional demonstrating how an anal swab is collected for Covid test

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese healthcare professional demonstrates the process through which an anal swab is collected for Covid-19 test.
Read more
News Reports

Philadelphia allowed unqualified “college kids” to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, they stole does and turned away elderlies who had signed up for vaccination

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers who worked for Philly Fighting COVID-19 in Philadelphia said that the CEO took doses home and administered it to his friends
Read more
Politics

Anna Hazare’s indefinite fast against farm laws ends before it even begins, was to start from Jan 30: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anna Hazare called off his agitation against the farm laws after meeting former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platrofm Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
Crime

Mumbai court grants bail to rape accused after mother of victim requested his release for marriage with daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer representing the case said that the man was allowed to marry more than once in the community of the accused.
Read more
Media

TRP Scam: ‘Cannot be forced to implicate or exonerate any channel’, Hansa Research files rejoinder to Mumbai Police’s counter-affidavit

OpIndia Staff -
The Hansa Research Group has filed a rejoinder at the Bombay High Court following a counter-affidavit filed by the Mumbai Police.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Trouble for TMC continues as party leader Rajib Banerjee resigns from the party and assembly days after quitting the ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Rajib Banerjee, who was the Forest Minister in the West Bengal cabinet, had resigned from his position last Friday
Read more
News Reports

Farmers should not even move an inch, protests will now spread all over India: Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi stated that the farmers should not concede an inch and the protests should now spread all over India
Read more
News Reports

FBI arrests NYT columnist for working as Iran govt’s secret agent in the USA, says he earned at least $265,000 for ‘pushing propaganda’

OpIndia Staff -
The contributor to The New York Times pushed propaganda on behalf of the Iran govt without ever registering as a foreign agent
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com