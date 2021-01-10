Rahul Gandhi returns to India after spending his new year’s eve at an undisclosed location believed to be Milan: Reports

Media reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi has return from for Milan, Italy on Sunday after spending the new year’s eve at an undisclosed location. The undisclosed location is believed to be Milan in Italy.

The information was shared on Twitter by Naveen Kapoor, the National Bureau Chief of news agency ANI.

Rahul G returns — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) January 10, 2021

On December 27, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi had left the country just a day before Congress’ foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi had left to Milan, Italy where his extended family members are believed to be living, amidst the protests by a section of Punjab farmers against the farm laws passed by the Modi government.

It is important to note that Rahul Gandhi was very vocal about the farmers protests and the Congress leaders from Punjab were also providing logistical support to the protestors who have taken the national capital as hostage. However, Rahul Gandhi, without informing anyone, skipped the country leaving his party workers and protestors bewildered.

The Milan trip of Rahul Gandhi was also his first trip overseas after the humiliating defeat in the Bihar legislative elections. Nevertheless, it is now being speculated that Rahul Gandhi, after his return to the country, is expected to take over the reigns of the Congress party.