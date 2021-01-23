Hours after false propaganda put by the so-called farmers at Singhu border was busted, so-called farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who is currently posing as a ‘farmer’ leader at the protest site continued to blame the central government for the alleged conspiracy to kill four ‘farmer’ leaders during the Republic Day rally.

On Saturday, a ‘masked man’ identified as Yogesh Singh, who was propped by the ‘farmer’ leaders claiming that he was part of a plot to murder four farmer leaders during their proposed tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, made a chilling disclosure saying he was abducted by farmers themselves who forced to lie about the alleged attack farmer leaders only to implicate Haryana police.

Yogesh Singh, detained by the Haryana police on Friday, confessed to the police earlier today, saying that he lied about an alleged attack against farmers in the press conference. The 19-year-old resident of Sonipat said that ‘farmer’ leader had warned of killing him if he did not make false conspiracy theories of attacks on farmers and blame Haryana police for the same.

Following the ‘farmer’ leaders’ threats, Yogesh Singh agreed to do whatever the farmers force him to do. During a press conference, he confessed to having been part of an attack team that plotted to kill four farmer leaders during the tractor rally scheduled to be held on January 26.

Rakesh Tikait continues to spread false propaganda

Even as their lies are being shredded into pieces, the so-called ‘farmer’ leaders camping at the protest site outside the national capital blamed the central government for the alleged plot to disrupt the proposed tractor rally on January 26.

Speaking to the media, Rakesh Tikait said that alleged plot to disrupt the rally was nothing but a conspiracy by the centre. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbances during their tractor rally.

A day after the protesting farmers leaders on #SinghuBorder caught a person who confessed to hatching a conspiracy to disrupt the proposed tractor rally on Jan 26, BKU spokesperson #RakeshTikait alleged that the Centre & the administration are the ones behind such a “conspiracy”. pic.twitter.com/3PFbDfgk8H — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 23, 2021

“The man caught from the Singhu border’s protest site was a member of the gang. Only the central government and the administration can carry out such acts,” Tikait claimed even though the alleged attacker has already confessed to the police that he was made to lie in the press conference.

Tractor rally will be peaceful, claims ‘farmer’ leader

Claiming that their tractor rally on Republic Day will be peaceful, the alleged farmer leader asked how the centre knew that their rally would be violent.

Continuing to make false assertions, Tikait said, “The apprehended man was associated with a 10-member gang. We have handed him over to the police. Which agency will interrogate him is a matter to be seen”.

Tikait said, “The same people were also part of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s programme. It has now been revealed that the government is behind all such acts.”

“Where there is a mob, violence has to be forcefully created and such an action is resorted to by the administration. These gangs have been imparted training, the same people are part of the mob and commit violence. “

He also said that they had deployed nearly 200 volunteers deployed at various Delhi borders who are monitoring such suspicious people. We want a peaceful protest, the BKU leader added.

Masked man confesses he was threatened by farmer leaders to lie about the assassination attempt

While the Congress functionaries, left-leaning liberals, along with the ‘farmer’ leaders attempted to propagate lies peddled by the masked man and insinuate that the Modi government was behind the attempt to eliminate the farm leaders, it was today revealed that the farmer leaders threatened to kill the masked man, identified as Yogesh, if he didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police.

In a video accessed by Opindia, the masked man can be seen making a confession saying, “My name is Yogesh, a resident of Sonepat was travelling from to Panipat from Delhi on January 19. I came across the protesting farmers near Narela on the same day when I was returning back, As he encountered the farmers, I saw a few people misbehaving with ladies near the protest site.”

Further, the masked man aka Yogesh Singh said that he informed a few protestors regarding the incident, who mistook him for the misbehaving youths near the protesting site and picked him up to the camp. “The ‘farmer’ leaders hit me initially, removed my clothes, hung me on top of a trolley to further beat me up on that day”, he said.

On the next day, the ‘farmer’ leaders visited Yogesh Singh and instructed him to do whatever they ask him to do. The ‘farmers’ also allegedly warned him that he has to face severe consequences if he fails to follow his order. According to Yogesh, there were four more men along with him, who were detained by the protestors at the Singh border and one of them identified as Sagar.

Without naming any farmer leaders, Yogesh said that the ‘farmers’ again approached him on January 19th night and offered him food and liquor. The next day, the farmers shockingly confessed to having killed the other four people who were detained along with Yogesh Singh. The ‘farmers’ leaders again brutally beat me up on the following day and threatened to kill him if he did not agree to follow their instructions.