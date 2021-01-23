Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home News Reports Even as 'masked man' Yogesh says he was tortured by farmers to lie about...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Even as ‘masked man’ Yogesh says he was tortured by farmers to lie about murder plot, Rakesh Tikait blames central govt

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbances during their tractor rally.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait (L) and 'Masked man' Yogesh Singh
115

Hours after false propaganda put by the so-called farmers at Singhu border was busted, so-called farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who is currently posing as a ‘farmer’ leader at the protest site continued to blame the central government for the alleged conspiracy to kill four ‘farmer’ leaders during the Republic Day rally.

On Saturday, a ‘masked man’ identified as Yogesh Singh, who was propped by the ‘farmer’ leaders claiming that he was part of a plot to murder four farmer leaders during their proposed tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, made a chilling disclosure saying he was abducted by farmers themselves who forced to lie about the alleged attack farmer leaders only to implicate Haryana police.

Yogesh Singh, detained by the Haryana police on Friday, confessed to the police earlier today, saying that he lied about an alleged attack against farmers in the press conference. The 19-year-old resident of Sonipat said that ‘farmer’ leader had warned of killing him if he did not make false conspiracy theories of attacks on farmers and blame Haryana police for the same.

Following the ‘farmer’ leaders’ threats, Yogesh Singh agreed to do whatever the farmers force him to do. During a press conference, he confessed to having been part of an attack team that plotted to kill four farmer leaders during the tractor rally scheduled to be held on January 26.

Rakesh Tikait continues to spread false propaganda

Even as their lies are being shredded into pieces, the so-called ‘farmer’ leaders camping at the protest site outside the national capital blamed the central government for the alleged plot to disrupt the proposed tractor rally on January 26.

Speaking to the media, Rakesh Tikait said that alleged plot to disrupt the rally was nothing but a conspiracy by the centre. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbances during their tractor rally.

“The man caught from the Singhu border’s protest site was a member of the gang. Only the central government and the administration can carry out such acts,” Tikait claimed even though the alleged attacker has already confessed to the police that he was made to lie in the press conference.

Tractor rally will be peaceful, claims ‘farmer’ leader

Claiming that their tractor rally on Republic Day will be peaceful, the alleged farmer leader asked how the centre knew that their rally would be violent.

Continuing to make false assertions, Tikait said, “The apprehended man was associated with a 10-member gang. We have handed him over to the police. Which agency will interrogate him is a matter to be seen”.

Tikait said, “The same people were also part of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s programme. It has now been revealed that the government is behind all such acts.”

“Where there is a mob, violence has to be forcefully created and such an action is resorted to by the administration. These gangs have been imparted training, the same people are part of the mob and commit violence. “

He also said that they had deployed nearly 200 volunteers deployed at various Delhi borders who are monitoring such suspicious people. We want a peaceful protest, the BKU leader added.

Masked man confesses he was threatened by farmer leaders to lie about the assassination attempt

While the Congress functionaries, left-leaning liberals, along with the ‘farmer’ leaders attempted to propagate lies peddled by the masked man and insinuate that the Modi government was behind the attempt to eliminate the farm leaders, it was today revealed that the farmer leaders threatened to kill the masked man, identified as Yogesh, if he didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police.

In a video accessed by Opindia, the masked man can be seen making a confession saying, “My name is Yogesh, a resident of Sonepat was travelling from to Panipat from Delhi on January 19. I came across the protesting farmers near Narela on the same day when I was returning back, As he encountered the farmers, I saw a few people misbehaving with ladies near the protest site.”

Further, the masked man aka Yogesh Singh said that he informed a few protestors regarding the incident, who mistook him for the misbehaving youths near the protesting site and picked him up to the camp. “The ‘farmer’ leaders hit me initially, removed my clothes, hung me on top of a trolley to further beat me up on that day”, he said.

On the next day, the ‘farmer’ leaders visited Yogesh Singh and instructed him to do whatever they ask him to do. The ‘farmers’ also allegedly warned him that he has to face severe consequences if he fails to follow his order. According to Yogesh, there were four more men along with him, who were detained by the protestors at the Singh border and one of them identified as Sagar.

Without naming any farmer leaders, Yogesh said that the ‘farmers’ again approached him on January 19th night and offered him food and liquor. The next day, the farmers shockingly confessed to having killed the other four people who were detained along with Yogesh Singh. The ‘farmers’ leaders again brutally beat me up on the following day and threatened to kill him if he did not agree to follow their instructions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans
Read more
News Reports

Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur: Hoax bomb threats ahead of Republic Day keep Uttar Pradesh police on tenterhooks

OpIndia Staff -
Fear and panic has the state of Uttar Pradesh in its grips after at least six hoax bomb threats were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, Allahabad and Kanpur
Read more

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.

Farmers threatened to kill if Yogesh didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police, said have already killed others: Watch exclusive confession of ‘masked man’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday said the farmers at Singhu border threatened to kill him

Islamists attack IAS-turned-Islamist-turned-politician Shah Faesal after he takes u-turn to praise Modi’s vaccine diplomacy

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted.

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
Crime

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans
Read more
News Reports

Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur: Hoax bomb threats ahead of Republic Day keep Uttar Pradesh police on tenterhooks

OpIndia Staff -
Fear and panic has the state of Uttar Pradesh in its grips after at least six hoax bomb threats were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, Allahabad and Kanpur
Read more
Media

‘Journalist’ Uday Rana uses filthy language sitting next to a woman, then ‘complains’ about the woman not talking to him

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Uday Rana whines that a lady on the fight with him did not acknowledge his "colourful" conversations
Read more
News Reports

Even as ‘masked man’ Yogesh says he was tortured by farmers to lie about murder plot, Rakesh Tikait blames central govt

OpIndia Staff -
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbances during their tractor rally.
Read more
News Reports

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to 2 years in jail for assaulting AIIMS staff, soon gets bail from High Court

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi Court had found AAP MLA Somnath Bharti guilty of manhandling security personnel at the AIIMS and sentenced him thereof
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’ propagate scripted drama of ‘plot to murder farmers’ even as ‘masked man’ says he was tortured by farmer leaders to lie

OpIndia Staff -
A raft of liberals took to social media websites to spread the lies peddled by the masked man, now identified as Yogesh Singh
Read more
Fact-Check

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

India sees Yogi Adityanath as PM Modi’s successor, Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere: Survey

OpIndia Staff -
As per the India Today Mood of the Nation survey, Rahul Gandhi virtually is no challenge to PM Narendra Modi
Read more
WTF News

Texas AG sues President Joe Biden over ‘unlawful and perilous’ freeze on the deportation of illegal immigrants: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden is facing trouble as his administration is now being sued by Texas over its decision to freeze deportation of illegal immigrants.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters in Uttarakhand show complete disregard for lives of policemen, protesting Congress workers in MP force police to use water cannons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers were up for a rude shock while organising a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com