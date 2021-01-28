As per the reports, police have cleared the National Highway adjoining Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, at the request of the National Highway Authority of India. While some propagandists claimed that police used force to clear up the area, but Baghpat police have denied the claims.

NHAI के अनुरोध पर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग से अवैध अतिक्रमण शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से हटाया गया।जिसके संबंध में ADM महोदय बागपत द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/OeA6bLiuxh — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) January 27, 2021

As per the police, ADM Amit Kumar, ASP Manish Kumar Mishra, SDM Durgesh Mishra, and CO Alok Singh interacted with the farmers’ representatives in the SDM room of Barot district for over two-and-half hours, but they could not reach a mutual decision.

After the meeting, the police asked the farmers to remove their belongings from the protest site and return to their homes. While talking to the media, ADM Amit Kumar denied using force and said that the claims of forceful removal of the farmers are incorrect. He said, “We received a written request from NHAI to clear the protest site as it was hindering their work. The police went to the site where only a few farmers were there for sit-in protests. All of them were sent back home.”

When he was asked why two protesters were taken in an ambulance, and if they were taken to a hospital, Kumar said that those two protesters are fine and they were not injured. The police used an ambulance to send them back to their home. They were sent in ambulance as they were elderly and keeping unwell.

Some propagandists on Twitter had claimed that the police used force and cut off the power at the protesting site, but the police have denied any such claims.

January 26 violence

Delhi Police is actively investigating the violence that happened on Republic Day in the city. Around 200 people were detained for their involvement in the violence, and several were arrested. The protesters had barged into the Red Fort, hoisted an alien flag and caused severe damage to public property. Several vehicles of Delhi Police and buses were destroyed by the protesters. As per reports, several cases under serious charges have been filed by the police against farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Deep Sidhu, Darshan Pal and others.

While the rioting mob created havoc in national capital, the ‘farmer leaders’ have claimed that the tractor rally was ‘peaceful’.