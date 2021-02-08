PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address in the Rajya Sabha spoke about the professional protestors who descend upon every protest to ‘lend their support’.

PM Modi said that there are several words that all of us are familiar with. Citing examples, he said some words like ‘Shramjeevi’ (one who earns living through labour work), ‘Buddhijeevi’ (intellectuals) etc are quite common. However, in the recent past, PM Modi said that a new ‘jamaat’ (community) has taken birth in India. PM Modi termed this new ‘community’ as ‘Andolanjeevi’ (one who earns living through participating in protests).

No sooner did PM Modi said, netizens unleashed a flood of memes mocking those who have earned their living or have been known for certain things persistently.

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar has often been made butt of jokes for speaking about ‘atmosphere of fear’ every few months, especially during the first term of PM Modi. However, in second term, he seems to have moved on to newer topics to propagate.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was referred to as ‘Bhikh jeevi’, i.e. one who goes by with begging. For the uninitiated, Google Images throws up pictures of Imran Khan when you Google ‘Bhikhari’ (beggar).

Shaheen Bagh protestor Bilkis Bano was referred to as ‘Biryani jeevi’ by netizens to mock the ‘protestors’ during the anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020 who were accused of sitting for protests in return of money and biryani. One of the protestor had claimed the biryani had come from ‘Allah’.

Filmmaker-activist Mahesh Bhatt, who also appears in quite a few political debates, is often seen making hand gestures isn where it appears like he is scratching himself. He was referred to as ‘Khujli jeevi’ (one who likes to scratch himself).

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee, who has a complicated relationship with facts, was referred to as ‘propaganda jeevi’.

Meanwhile, someone has even purchased aandolanjeevi domain and put up an hilarious image of concert of all aandolan jeevis.

Aandolan jeevi concert

As PM Modi said, ‘yeh to poori toli hai‘ (this is an entire cabal).