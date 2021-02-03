Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home News Reports Is this Sanjukta's 'Hum Dekhenge' performance of the 'farmer protests'? Watch artists in Delhi...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

Both of them were equally weird but the one in the brown t-shirt was clearly more enthusiastic about the performance and was enjoying it a lot more than the other.

OpIndia Staff
Artists in Delhi Mandi House perform weird dance routine
Video screengrab
5

Artists in India appear to have entered the ‘farmer protests’. At Mandi House in Delhi, a few could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre. Law enforcement authorities stood in silence wearing masks as two male protesters went about moving their bodies weirdly with slogans in the background.

One of the performers wore a yellow t-shirt while the other wore brown. Both of them were equally weird but the one in the brown t-shirt was clearly more enthusiastic about the performance and was enjoying it a lot more than the other.

In the background, the protesters screeched something about ‘Wapas Lao, Wapas Lao’ (bring it back) and ‘Narendra Modi Haay Haay’. The expressions on the faces of the law enforcement personnel could not be deciphered as they were sporting masks.

Some have suggested that the visuals remind one of exorcisms that are performed by Catholic priests to rid a person of demons. However, the astonishing performance reminds one of the ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance during the anti-CAA protests that had gone viral on social media, and saw the participation of enthusiastic Rahul Gandhi supporter Sanjukta, and attracted much ridicule.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMandi House dance
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

OpIndia Staff -
While most 'liberals' cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.
Read more
Social Media

‘Dalit thinker’ and ThePrint columnist attacks JNU professor for not knowing about pornstar Mia Khalifa

OpIndia Staff -
One is perplexed at Dilip Mandal's angst as he terms ignorance about Mia Khalifa as 'blasphemous and criminal'.
Read more

‘Twitter cannot assume the role of Court and justify non-compliance’: Exclusive details of Govt notice after platform unblocked genocide hashtag accounts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Government has sent a notice to Twitter for violating Indian laws by unblocking accounts that trended genocide hashtag.

Those participating in violent protest and blocking roads to not get govt jobs, Bihar Police issues directive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bihar police issued a circular warning people of stern consequences if they participated in violent protests.

MEA issues statement after Rihanna and others extend support to so-called farmers, slams sensationalist social media comments: Read

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible, said MEA

Days after Republic Day riots, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens govt with nationwide ‘tractor rally’ after October 2021

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tikait threatened to take out a pan-India rally of 40 lakh tractors if the government did not accept their demands by October.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

OpIndia Staff -
At Mandi House in Delhi, artists could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre.
Read more
World

Disappearances, torture, repeated rape, electric shock in genitals: Survivor narrates how Chinese men brutalise Uyghur Muslim women

OpIndia Staff -
Even as China continues to reject the allegations of ongoing human rights abuses, atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims continue
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttarakhand police could deny passport verification if the person habitually posts anti-national content on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Uttarakhand Police has now decided to scrutinise social media contents before clearing their passport or arms license verification.
Read more
Politics

David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

OpIndia Staff -
While most 'liberals' cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.
Read more
Opinions

Dopamine rush, freedom from consequences and political objectives: Why the Global Left slanders India while ignoring terrible atrocities elsewhere

K Bhattacharjee -
Music sensation Rihanna sparked a torrent of comments on the farmer protests in India after she posted a tweet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Stray dogs loiter past a patient sleeping on the floor in a Nagpur govt hospital ward

OpIndia Staff -
The incident has raised serious questions about the negligence of the hospital administration.
Read more
Social Media

‘Dalit thinker’ and ThePrint columnist attacks JNU professor for not knowing about pornstar Mia Khalifa

OpIndia Staff -
One is perplexed at Dilip Mandal's angst as he terms ignorance about Mia Khalifa as 'blasphemous and criminal'.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Stumbling wonder Rakesh Tikait suffers a mishap as stage collapses in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer leader' Rakesh Tikait and other 'farmer leaders' suffered a mishap in Jind, Haryana where a Mahapanchayat was underway.
Read more
News Reports

‘Twitter cannot assume the role of Court and justify non-compliance’: Exclusive details of Govt notice after platform unblocked genocide hashtag accounts

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Government has sent a notice to Twitter for violating Indian laws by unblocking accounts that trended genocide hashtag.
Read more
Politics

Himanta Biswa Sharma slams ‘communal Miyas’ from Bangladesh, says they distort Assamese culture: Watch what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the 'Miya' Bangladeshis have been involved in the distortion of Assamese language and culture.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com