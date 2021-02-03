Artists in India appear to have entered the ‘farmer protests’. At Mandi House in Delhi, a few could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre. Law enforcement authorities stood in silence wearing masks as two male protesters went about moving their bodies weirdly with slogans in the background.

One of the performers wore a yellow t-shirt while the other wore brown. Both of them were equally weird but the one in the brown t-shirt was clearly more enthusiastic about the performance and was enjoying it a lot more than the other.

In the background, the protesters screeched something about ‘Wapas Lao, Wapas Lao’ (bring it back) and ‘Narendra Modi Haay Haay’. The expressions on the faces of the law enforcement personnel could not be deciphered as they were sporting masks.

Some have suggested that the visuals remind one of exorcisms that are performed by Catholic priests to rid a person of demons. However, the astonishing performance reminds one of the ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance during the anti-CAA protests that had gone viral on social media, and saw the participation of enthusiastic Rahul Gandhi supporter Sanjukta, and attracted much ridicule.