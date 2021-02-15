Monday, February 15, 2021
Bombay HC quashes FIR against Meetu Singh, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, by his ex-partner Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty sought an investigation into the role of Priyanka and doctor Kumar for providing the late actor with an unlawful prescription.

The Bombay high court has quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, one of the sisters of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput filed by the actor’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. However, the complaint against the other sister, Priyanka Singh, will continue to be probed, the Court ruled. 

While announcing the order, the Bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik held: “There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her.”

The division bench pronounced orders on the petition filed by SSR’s sisters, Priyanka and Meetu, seeking quashing of an FIR registered against them by the actor’s ex-partner Rhea in September last year.

Rhea Chakraborty files FIR against the sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Delhi doctor for forging prescription

On September 7, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty, who was the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and had spent close to a month in jail over drug-related charges, had filed an FIR against actor’s sister Priyanka, Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines for allegedly prescribing drugs to the actor without any consultations.

Rhea had alleged in her complaint that Sushant had died just days after ‘obtaining this unlawful prescription’. She had sought an investigation into the role of Priyanka and doctor Kumar for providing the late actor with an unlawful prescription. The complaint was filed based on Whatsapp messages between Sushant and his sister on June 8.

As per some of the chats between SSR and Priyanka, his sister had allegedly suggested him to take Librium for a week, Nexito every day and Lonazep whenever he was afflicted by an anxiety attack.

