Hollywood’s billionaire singer-actor Rihanna kicked up a storm after extending support to protesting ‘farmers’ in India who have been indulging in rioting and road blockades since over two months now. There have been reports of Khalistani elements have infiltrated and hijacked the protest which are mainly led by ‘farmers’ from Punjab. Punjabi actor-singer and other celebrities, too, have extended their support.

Amongst them, Diljit Dosanjh has been a very vocal supporter. In December 2020, when the ‘farmers’ from Punjab had just settled themselves on Delhi border, Diljit had even gone to the protest sites to participate in ‘concerts’. He even got into a verbal spat with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter which turned pretty ugly pretty quickly. Dosanjh was cheered by ‘liberals’, some of whom even wanted him to become Prime Minister of Canada.

Dosanjh, however, has been deafeningly silent on the Republic Day riots and the violence these protestors unleashed on the streets of Delhi when the Republic Day parade was on.

The two actors again locked horns today on social media.

After Rihanna’s midnight tweet, Diljit sang a song praising her. To that, Kangana quipped and questioned how long it took him to prepare the same.

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

To that, Diljit claimed that he made the song in half an hour.

Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti … wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani… https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

To that, Kangana said that her only work is being a patriot and that’s all she does all day. “But I will not let you do your work, you Khalistani,” she said.

Diljit responded and claimed that what Ranaut is saying makes no sense and said that he does not wish to talk to her.

Teri Canada gang kuch bhi kar payegi … Khalistan sirf tum logon ke dimaag ka jo empty space hai uska naam rahega, hum iss desh ke tukde nahin hone denge, karlo jitne chahe dangge aur strikes #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/sXkXMRMtxl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

“Your Canada gang will not be able to do anything. Khalistan will only remain the name of empty space in your brains. We will not let the country break,” she said.

Triggered, Dosanjh asked Kangana if she is unwell. He said that the country is of everyone.

Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai, please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether https://t.co/toq3j4lPxD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Kangana retorted and said that India is only for Indians, not for Khalistanis. “Say you are not a Khalistani. Please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting,” she tweeted.

To that, Dosanjh claimed that he is also with India. “Whoever is doing wrong, the government will lookout. Who are you and I to decide. You get hung up on one point and not let go,” he said. Dosanjh, however, did not condemn Khalistanis who have been hailing the violence.

Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai, this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye… Jai Hind https://t.co/Zby730IOoP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

To this, Kangana said how she knew he would never admit that he is Khalistani. She added that it is now for all to see that he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Ley …Eh Chaundi aa Bai Banda Ede Naal Sara Din Lagga Rahe 😂



Asi BHARTI AN 🇮🇳 Tu Kalli Ni Bharti..



Apna Answer Aap Hee Bana Ke Khush Ho JANDI aa 😂🤣



Avey Na Certificate Chaki Fireya Kar Ke Kali Tu Hee Desh Bhakt an..



🐑 Wolf Jaee Na Hove Tan 😂 https://t.co/3iqkQWL0MQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

To this, Dosanjh tweeted that Ranaut is not the only Indian. “We are all Indians, not just you. You are happy drawing your own interpretations. Don’t walk around distributing certificates like this as if you’re the only patriot,” he said.

@KanganaTeam – Aj Ton Baad Mai Tera Koi Jawab Ni Dena.. Kion Ke Tainu Pey Geya Sawad Tweet Tweet Khedan Da..



Bande nu 100 Kam Hunde aa ..



Vaise v Koi Tukk Ni Banda Terian Gallan Da..



Banda Kina Chir Matha Maar Lau Tere Naal.



Nale Tainu Koi Ans. Deve..Tu Mastarni Laggi an? — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Some time later, he tweeted to Kangana again and said that going forward he will not respond to her tweets. “You have developed habit of playing ‘tweet-tweet’. You anyway make no sense. And why should anyone be answerable to you? Are you a teacher?” he quipped.

Chal theek hai, sirf bol de tu Khalistani nahin hai, kyun itna baatein ghuma raha hai ? Bol de simply … kyun nahin bol sakta ? Sara discussion close ho jayega mera doubt bhi clear ho jayega. Please say … https://t.co/LkjI70fbd4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Kangana again pointed out that all she wants to listen once is that Diljit Dosanjh does not support Khalistan movement. “Just say simply. Why are you not saying? All discussion will be closed and my doubts will also be cleared. Please say,” she said.

Dosanjh, however, has not yet condemned the Khalistani movement nor the Republic day riots.

When Diljit Dosanjh openly supported ISI backed separatist outfit SJF

In June 2020, a demand for an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh was raised after he was seen supporting Gurpatwant Pannu’s and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) demand for Khalistan. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to order that FIR’s be filed in every police station of the state against singer Diljit Dosanjh and two others. He had criticised the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor for supporting the UK-based Khalistani separatist group ‘Sikhs for Justice’, backed by Pakistan’s ISI.

Further, Dosanjh has expressed ‘sadness’ over alleged torture of Jagtar Singh Johal, a British Sikh accused for alleged involvement in assassination of multiple RSS leaders. Many Twitter accounts who have been extending their support to Rihanna and abusing those who question her locus standi are also Johal’s suppoters.

It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.