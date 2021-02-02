Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home News Reports Four days after pro-Khalistani group in California vandalised Mahatma Gandhi statue, White House 'condemns'...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Four days after pro-Khalistani group in California vandalised Mahatma Gandhi statue, White House ‘condemns’ the act

After four days since the incident, US President Joe Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki Monday condemned the vandalisation of a statue and expressed concern over the incident.

OpIndia Staff
White House condemns Gandhi statue vandalisation
Four days after the incident, US condemns the attack on Gandhi statue
10

On January 28, some Khalistani elements desecrated the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis, California. After over four days, the White House has issued a statement condemning the act. US President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki Monday condemned the vandalisation of a statue and expressed concern over the incident.

“We certainly would have concerns about the desecration of monuments of Gandhi. And you know, that’s certainly what we would express,” Psaki said on February 1.

“But certainly we would, you know, condemn that desecration and watch it closely.”

“We do not support any actions that include the destruction of property. We understand that our community reflects a diversity of views and values, but we expect that everyone will extend respect to each other and to shared spaces, said the US spokesperson in her statement.

“We are committed to creating a city that is inclusive and lives up to our principles. We work diligently to ensure the physical and psychological safety of every resident. Acts of destruction are violent and shatter this safety,” she said.

Asked to throw light on the US President’s reaction to the entire fiasco, Psaki said: “If there’s more to share on the President’s point of view on it, I’m happy to get back to you on that.”

India condemns desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue in California, seeks action

Immediately after the incident, India had condemned the act and taken up the issue with the US state department. The Indian embassy in Washington on January 30 (Saturday) sought “appropriate action” against those responsible for the act.

Meanwhile, India’s consulate in San Francisco in California state separately took up the matter with the city of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, who initiated an investigation in the matter.

On January 28, Videos and pictures had emerged showing Khalistani elements in California vandalising the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis. It was broken and ripped from the base and thrown on the ground. Members of the pro-Khalistan organization also distributed sweets to celebrate the hoisting of the Sikh flag at the Red Fort.

Pro-Khalistani protestors oppose re-installation of the statue

On Sunday, some Indian American protesters had gathered at the spot of the Gandhi statue to register their protest against the wanton act of vandalism. However, they were met with counter-protesters from some members of the local Sikh community which opposed the statue.

Members of the CYSA reached the spot and protested against the installation of the Gandhi statue. The CYSA also said that they will lobby against the re-installation of the statue. Images of the protest were shared on social media by local journalists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGandhi statue vandalisation, Gandhi Statue US, White House
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
News Reports

On his 106th birth anniversary, read the scathing remarks Khushwant Singh made against Indira, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi

Jinit Jain -
Khushwant Singh, lawyer-author-diplomat-historian-editor, was one of the most acerbic social observers who minced no words in his criticism of politicians and leaders.
Read more

Covid economic crisis: How left wing experts wanted to nationalize assets and impose a maximum salary cap

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
What I do know is that I am glad that India is run by the elected government of Narendra Modi and not by left wing experts like these. Are you?

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘missing’ again, finds no mention in list of entrepreneurial leaders published by Chinese state newspaper

World OpIndia Staff -
The Shanghai Securities News, one of the most important business publications in China omitted Jack Ma in its article celebrating Chinese entrepreneurs

Jharkhand: Christian priest targets and converts family members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group to Christianity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Korwa language is on the verge of extinction and there are only 6,000 Korwa tribals left in Garhwa district.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens have a field day after Myntra decides to change its logo over ‘insulting to women’ complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra has decided to rework its logo after it ran into a controversy over its alleged 'insulting' and 'offensive' logo.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Four days after pro-Khalistani group in California vandalised Mahatma Gandhi statue, White House ‘condemns’ the act

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Khalistani elements have been opposing the reinstallation of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in California.
Read more
Politics

Vehicle of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked in Jalalabad, party alleges ‘Congress goons’ behind the attack

OpIndia Staff -
Three party workers who jumped into the rescue of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal received bullet injuries
Read more
News Reports

UP government to go digital, CM Yogi organises training for ministers and officials

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi had decided last year to make he working of the CM office paperless for which an e-office was set up.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
News Reports

On his 106th birth anniversary, read the scathing remarks Khushwant Singh made against Indira, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi

Jinit Jain -
Khushwant Singh, lawyer-author-diplomat-historian-editor, was one of the most acerbic social observers who minced no words in his criticism of politicians and leaders.
Read more
News Reports

AAP’s Sanjay Singh in soup as SC refuses to give protection from arrest in Uttar Pradesh FIRs: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court refused to pass an order after AAP leader Sanjay Singh moved the apex court, seeking protection from arrest
Read more
Opinions

Covid economic crisis: How left wing experts wanted to nationalize assets and impose a maximum salary cap

Abhishek Banerjee -
What I do know is that I am glad that India is run by the elected government of Narendra Modi and not by left wing experts like these. Are you?
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Burglars lock sleeping priest to steal several 500-year-old idols from Jain temple in Jaipur

OpIndia Staff -
The working committee members demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and requested the Rajasthan government to protect the Jain temples in Rajasthan
Read more
Entertainment

Hollywood: Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of grooming and ‘horrifically abusing’ for years

OpIndia Staff -
After Evan Rachel Wood spoke up, several celebrities and artists have come forward to speak against Marilyn Manson's abusive behaviour.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com