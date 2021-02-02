Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Opinions Covid economic crisis: How left wing experts wanted to nationalize assets and impose a...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Covid economic crisis: How left wing experts wanted to nationalize assets and impose a maximum salary cap

What I do know is that I am glad that India is run by the elected government of Narendra Modi and not by left wing experts like these. Are you?

Abhishek Banerjee
Unsurprisingly, Yogendra Yadav also is an expert on economics
2

In January of 2021, GST collections rose to an all time high of Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Even more significantly, this is up 8% compared to January of 2020. Note that there was no fear of Covid and no lockdown back in Jan 2020 and therefore no cushion of a low base effect. Despite 2020 being a year of unprecedented global economic disaster, FDI into India rose sharply by 13%. This was not just the highest among all major economies, India was among just two countries to see positive growth in FDI inflows. The other country was of course China, which lagged far behind at 4%, but showed positive growth nevertheless. For this year, the IMF projects India’s GDP growth around 11%, again the highest in the world.

We can always disagree about the extent, but you cannot deny the fact that India has posted a smart economic recovery. By all accounts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a bold, reformist budget. Privatization of two public sector banks, FDI limit in insurance hiked to 74%, a massive infra push by means of a Development Finance Institution (DFI) and a “bad bank” to gather up stressed assets and clean up the balance sheets of our banks. The market has cheered it too, going up 7% by the time of writing. Now, markets go up and down, but 7% is definitely an outlier.

As India gets on the road to recovery and reform, here is just a small reminder of how the great liberal intellectuals of India wanted to tackle the Covid situation. Who remembers how liberals wanted to use this opportunity to impose a 1930s style Stalinist collectivization on the Indian economy?

Here is the liberal plan for tackling the Covid induced economic crisis, in writing.

7-point agenda of ‘liberal economists’

Read point no. 7.1: They wanted to treat *all resources* (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with citizens or within the borders of the country as “national resources.”

Chilling. Absolutely chilling. Do you remember who came up with this?

Those who endorsed this ‘Mission Jai Hind’

What a star cast! Those are some of the most “brilliant” economists in the world, who have worked at places from JNU to NYU to the London School of Economics. On any average day, you can find media liberals demanding that we pay homage to these experts and their supposed expertise.

Then, there was an outcry. You and I may have only studied at Whatsapp University. You and I were never “Associate Professor of Journalism” at Harvard. But when we heard that the big experts want the state to take away our cash, property, real estate everything (however little we may have), we protested.

We said NO! Comrade Stalin, go back! Not here. Not today.

One by one, the experts backed out. Apparently, there was some confusion. Some said stuff like they didn’t get to see the proposal or did not mean it that way. The great Yogendra Yadav backtracked too. He explained they were just talking about raising taxes. I suppose it was too hard to use the three letter word “tax” in a sentence.

This entire proposal was barely the length of a high school essay. Even if you give them the benefit of doubt, you have to accept that a bunch of the world’s leading economists could not compose one single page properly on a subject of their own expertise. And media says we should bow down before these experts?

Better go to Whatsapp university and learn how to compose tweets at least. What use is the London School of Economics if you cannot write even a coherent one page proposal on economic policy?

By the way, the government did not raise any taxes in the Budget yesterday. Let alone nationalize people’s property and cash, they have decided to privatize public sector banks. And India is still recovering sharply. In other words, folks like Yogendra Yadav did not know the way forward. What a surprise!

This was by no means the only time when liberals suggested using the pandemic to turn India into a nation of 1930s Soviet style collective farms. Have you seen this opinion piece in The Wire?

The Wire’s hot take on economics

Turning businesses into trusts working as non-profits? Yes, it is exactly as terrifying as it sounds.

All private companies could be converted to trusts with a board of trustees replacing the board of directors and a managing trustee replacing the owner. Everybody working for the company could be paid salaries decent enough for survival. 

It gets worse. They event wanted to set a maximum salary limit for individuals.

If the minimum daily wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act is Rs. 202 in UP, then the maximum salary anybody should draw in government or private sector in UP should not exceed Rs. 2020 per day or Rs. 60,600 in a month.

A salary limit of Rs 60,600 per month for any person. And what happens to profits?

Any profit above total expenditure of private companies for the next three years  should go to the government treasury and the government could waive income tax for this duration. “

Can you imagine what would happen if the government actually tried to seize the profits of all private companies. Investors would flee India immediately. The stock market would collapse in half a second, turning everyone into a pauper. Whoever had any capital would try to escape and would never come back.

Ah, but I’m almost sure the authors of this brilliant proposal have factored that in. I suppose they would want the policy implemented by surprise, putting capital controls. In an instant, I guess the workers would seize the “means of production.” And the kulaks — counter-revolutionaries trying to protect their cash, assets, homes, chickens, anything .. would have to be rounded up and arrested. Did I guess correctly?

Who are the authors of this proposal, by the way? Apparently, they are “Lucknow based activists” Arundhati Dhuru and Sandeep Pandey. Could this be the same Sandeep Pandey who received a Ramon Magsasay award in 2002? I have no idea.

What I do know is that I am glad that India is run by the elected government of Narendra Modi and not by left wing experts like these. Are you?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyogendra yadav, jai hindi mission economics, indian economy, is indian economy in bad shape
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Covid economic crisis: How left wing experts wanted to nationalize assets and impose a maximum salary cap

Abhishek Banerjee -
What I do know is that I am glad that India is run by the elected government of Narendra Modi and not by left wing experts like these. Are you?
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more

Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘missing’ again, finds no mention in list of entrepreneurial leaders published by Chinese state newspaper

World OpIndia Staff -
The Shanghai Securities News, one of the most important business publications in China omitted Jack Ma in its article celebrating Chinese entrepreneurs

Jharkhand: Christian priest targets and converts family members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group to Christianity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Korwa language is on the verge of extinction and there are only 6,000 Korwa tribals left in Garhwa district.

Russia: ‘Anti-cult’ activist Alexander Dvorkin accused of harassing Hindus, Russian Hindus appeal for help

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Alexander Dvorkin is an anti-cult activist from Russia who labels everything except Orthodox Christianity as sects and cults.

Watch: Myanmar Coup caught on camera as woman continues to do aerobics oblivious to political upheaval in country

World OpIndia Staff -
On February 1, Myanmar's military announced that it had taken control of the government and declared a state of emergency for one year.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens have a field day after Myntra decides to change its logo over ‘insulting to women’ complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra has decided to rework its logo after it ran into a controversy over its alleged 'insulting' and 'offensive' logo.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Opinions

Covid economic crisis: How left wing experts wanted to nationalize assets and impose a maximum salary cap

Abhishek Banerjee -
What I do know is that I am glad that India is run by the elected government of Narendra Modi and not by left wing experts like these. Are you?
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Burglars lock sleeping priest to steal several 500-year-old idols from Jain temple in Jaipur

OpIndia Staff -
The working committee members demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and requested the Rajasthan government to protect the Jain temples in Rajasthan
Read more
Entertainment

Hollywood: Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of grooming and ‘horrifically abusing’ for years

OpIndia Staff -
After Evan Rachel Wood spoke up, several celebrities and artists have come forward to speak against Marilyn Manson's abusive behaviour.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-TMC leaders expose the grim state of ‘Muslim appeasement’ in West Bengal: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
"You tell me why honorarium for Imams is ₹2500 per month while that of Purohits is just 1000 per month? Why is this difference?" asked Adhikari.
Read more
World

Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘missing’ again, finds no mention in list of entrepreneurial leaders published by Chinese state newspaper

OpIndia Staff -
The Shanghai Securities News, one of the most important business publications in China omitted Jack Ma in its article celebrating Chinese entrepreneurs
Read more
News Reports

2021 has peaked already: Scientists have taught spinach to detect explosives and send emails

OpIndia Staff -
Scientists at the MIT have engineered spinach plant to make them capable of detecting explosive materials like landmines in their surroundings.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Christian priest targets and converts family members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
The Korwa language is on the verge of extinction and there are only 6,000 Korwa tribals left in Garhwa district.
Read more
News Reports

Russia: ‘Anti-cult’ activist Alexander Dvorkin accused of harassing Hindus, Russian Hindus appeal for help

OpIndia Staff -
Alexander Dvorkin is an anti-cult activist from Russia who labels everything except Orthodox Christianity as sects and cults.
Read more
News Reports

#Inspiration4: Space X to launch its first commercial civilian mission to space in 2021. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The civilian crew chosen for the commercial space programme will undergo training in orbital mechanics, stress testing, operating in zero gravity and microgravity.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com