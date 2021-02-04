Thursday, February 4, 2021
Updated:

Twitter’s Jack fails to hide his anti-India bias, ‘likes’ tweets promoting Rihanna’s attempt to ‘uplift the oppressed’

Jack, the CEO of Twitter, promptly responded to Washington Post's Karen Attiah's fascination for Rihanna and her attempts to meddle in another country's affair by 'liking' all her posts.

OpIndia Staff
Jack Dorsey (L) and Rihanna (R)
269

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of the micro-blogging site which has not quite hidden its leftist bias, on Tuesday was caught endorsing tweets hailing Hollywood singer-actress Rihanna’s intervention into India’s domestic politics.

Karen Attiah, who is the Global Opinions editor for controversial left-wing news publication ‘The Washington Post’, on Tuesday took to Twitter to hail song-writer Rihanna’s intervention in support of the protestors in India, who have now been accused of unleashing massive violence on the streets of the national capital.

Singer-actress Rihanna, along with former porn-star Mia Khalifa and child protestors such as Greta Thunberg, interfered in the country’s internal affair by endorsing violence in the name of supporting ‘farmer’ protests, causing a massive backlash against these so-called international celebrities. The statements of these celebrities were used by various political heads like pro-Khalistan Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh.

Attiah, showering praise on Rihanna, asked what was the need for Rihanna, who according to shook the Indian government, to release album when she can uplift the so-called ‘oppressed’.

Jack’s ‘likes’

Referring to Rihanna as a real hero, Karen Attiah claimed that the popular song-writer has often raised her voice for social justice movements in Sudan, Nigeria, Myanmar and now in India.

Jack’s ‘likes’

Continuing to fantasise about Rihanna, Karen Attiah, in another tweet, said that it was a good time for Twitter and Jack to add an emoji in support of the massive ‘farmer’ protests in India as they did during the ‘historic’ protests like ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘End Sars’. She tagged Twitter and Jack’s handles to demand an emoji supporting political protests that have nothing to do with her country.

Jack’s ‘likes’

It is not unsurprising to know the eagerness of Karen Attiah, who incidentally works for Washington Post, to interfere in another country’s affairs. The sheer hatred for India and Hindus by the likes of Washington Post and its employees were glaringly visible through Karen’s posts.

Jack, the CEO of Twitter, promptly responded to Karen Attiah’s fascination for Rihanna and her attempts to meddle in another country’s affair by ‘liking’ all her posts. Essentially, Jack Dorsey has now expressed his willingness to play a much larger role in influencing users against India, especially the Modi government.

Twitter, which has received a lot of criticism for its arbitrary rules and regulations to silence its critics and nationalist voices across the globe, has often flaunted its ideological bias. The micro-blogging site has been censoring content and suspending accounts for a while in a bid to create an echo-chamber out of its platform to amplify the voices of the global left.

Perhaps, his approval of Rihanna’s tweet seeking to interfere in India’s domestic politics is also a clear sign that there could be full-fledged attempts in the near future by Twitter and its team to push one set of narrative to achieve certain political objectives. The country has already seen how Twitter has been using its editorial power to push false propaganda against the government on the one hand, while arbitrarily removing contents and accounts of Hindu nationalists.

Is Jack Dorsey retaliating to Indian government’s notice?

Jack’s anti-India propaganda, may have also come as a retaliation against the Modi government after issuing a notice to Twitter for violating Indian laws. Recently, Twitter had unblocked a few accounts and tweets that trended a controversial hashtag claiming that Prime Minister Modi was planning a ‘farmer genocide’ despite the government asking the social media giant to block them.

Around 250 tweets and accounts were withheld in India on the February 1 after the controversial hashtag trended on the platform on the January 30. The accounts of The Caravan, Kisan Ekta Morcha, actor Sushant Singh were some of the most prominent to be withheld. However, within hours, Twitter restored these accounts without even complying the government’s order.

Following the refusal of Twitter to comply to Indian rules, the government of India has asked Twitter to explain why it violated the laws of the country.

Modi government issues notice to Twitter for non-compliance of Indian laws

In the notice, the government stated, “Twitter Cannot Assume the Role of Court and Justify Non-Compliance.” According to Indian laws, “the intermediary is bound to comply with the order of the Designated Officer authorized by the Central Government, and in case of non-compliance, statutory consequences shall follow.”

The notice said that it was “astonishing” that Twitter was “commenting upon significant issues relating to freedom of speech relating to the power of the Central Government under section 69A of the Act and the constitutional desirability of the interim order dated 31.1.2021.”

The government has also warned Twitter of consequences for non-compliance of directions issued under section 69A of the IT Act.

Perhaps, the Modi government’s notice to Twitter has now unleashed Jack Dorsey to act against India and attempting to interfere in country’s politics.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

