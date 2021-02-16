Actor Ranvir Shorey attacked by leftist trolls for exposing their logical fallacy

On Monday, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey called out the leftists on social media for drawing a false equivalence between the incumbent Modi government and the British rule in India. In a tweet, he wrote, “The next person who equates this democratically elected government to British rule gets slapped.” Shorey added, “Keep your freedom struggle analogies in your dimwit brains.”

The next person who equates this democratically elected govt to British rule gets slapped. Keep you freedom struggle analogies in your dimwit brains. pic.twitter.com/RnkX7GkAHc — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 15, 2021

Actor Ranvir Shorey abused by leftists on Twitter

However, his tweet riled up several leftists on social media. Instead of responding to the actor with logic, they made personal remarks ranging from his supposed ‘ugly looks’ to his estranged wife Konkana Sen. Associate Professor (IT) Rakhi Tripathi commented, “I don’t comment on looks but your seerat is disgusting.”

Another ‘woke’ leftist tweeted, “You are ugly and no one cares about what you have to say.” A Twitter user, Dr Suresh Shah called the actor a ‘pimp’ and asked him to get lost.

Another Twitter user (@dola_anika) chose to comment on the relationship between Ranvir Shorey and his estranged wife. “Sad but good Konkona… is not there with you anymore… She is saved,” he tweeted.

Others accused him of supporting the ‘fascist’ BJP government and claimed that he would hiding like a ‘chakka’ (transgender) if BJP is voted out of power. “I can understand your compulsion. But, don’t forget you are supporting the fascist government for few gains,” wrote a Twitter handle ‘Head of Head’. One Aqeel Khan said, “If BJP loses, then, this transgender won’t be seen anywhere.”

The left lobby often attributes terms such as ‘fascism’ to the incumbent Modi government while brazenly supporting armed violence on the street under the garb of peaceful protests. In order to foment violence in the country, they resort to scaremongering with false equivalence to the British rule in India. When the mob that they helped create resorts to anti-India activities, they provide intellectual cover fire to the same people.