Remember when the Chinese coronavirus pandemic was at its peak and active case load in Maharashtra was unhinged? And how Uddhav Thackeray government was hailed for handling the pandemic ‘very well’?

Tweets hailing Uddhav Thackeray

To put things in perspective, Out of 1,08,47,790 total cases in India, 20,46,287 are from Maharashtra. Maharashtra contributed nearly 20% coronavirus cases. Another ‘model state’ is Kerala which has contributed to nearly 10% cases and continues to contribute to over 50% active cases even today. But that is a matter for another discussion. Coming back to Maharashtra, out of 1,41,118 active cases in India, Maharashtra has 34,720 active cases. That is almost 25%. Out of total 1,55,195 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for 51,325 deaths. Nearly 1/3rd.

Let *that* sink in.

But, you see, he was the ‘best chief minister’ who has done a ‘wonderful job’.

And you know, criticising the ‘Best’ Chief Minister of India triggers his supporters so much that they will either tonsure your head or just bathe you with ink, make you wear a saree (if you are a male, because nothing more insulting than making a man wear a woman’s clothes, no?) and parade you.

#WATCH I Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers allegedly pour black ink on a BJP leader and forced him to wear a saree after the latter criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Solapur pic.twitter.com/gdtL9gChT1 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

You wont hear anyone cry fascism here. Fancy words like ‘speaking truth to power’ and ‘dissent’ are only legit if the power is BJP. For all non-BJP states, even murders are forgiven.

What what happens when celebrities stand up for the nation? No, not even criticise anyone or state or central government. Just simply stand up for the nation.

It invites veiled threats and probe by Intelligence department.

Powerful people nudge sportsmen to ‘exercise caution‘ while speaking about any other field. The same powerful person, who may never have been an athlete himself but heads various sports organisations, like Mumbai Cricket Association, Maharashtra Olympics Association and others. Sharad Pawar may have last played gully cricket in school but he is allowed to head various sport bodies. Alright, then.

As if such veiled threats were not enough, this is what the Maharashtra government has now done.

#WATCH | There was series of tweets after MEA's response to Rihanna's tweet. If a person opines on their own, it's fine but there's scope of suspicion that BJP could be behind this…Spoke to HM Deshmukh. He has given orders to Intelligence dept to probe: Congress' Sachin Sawant pic.twitter.com/kutYYJjxqG — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress led Maharashtra government has ordered intelligence department to probe why Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar spoke out and stood up for India when the global conspiracy to defame India emerged last week.

Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar being misled. Is our country so weak that a 18-year-old-girl (Greta Thunberg) is being considered an enemy for speaking in favour of the protesting farmers? : Congress MP AR Chowdhury in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/GJtwr8iJqG — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Congress even brought it up in the Parliament.

Their hate for PM Modi has blinded them so much that they would rather take action against those standing up for the country rather than stay united against 2-bit celebrities who move on to next endorsement deal after ‘lending their voice’ for causes they have zero idea about.

Greta Thunberg, the celebrity professional protestor, has maintained deafening silence over the groundwater depletion in Punjab and the stubble burning which poisons our lungs in Delhi. But, hey, the ‘environmental activist’ is bunking school every week for environment, so that is something, right?

At this point, one can only hope that none of these Bharat Ratnas who stood up for India are not paraded on street and humiliated by the supporters of ‘best CM’ just for urging Indians to stay united.