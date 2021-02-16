Tuesday, February 16, 2021
After Nikita Jacob admits attending Zoom call with pro-Khalistan Mo Dhaliwal of PJF, Delhi Police writes to Zoom seeking details

Advocate Nikita Jacob has admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day, which was attended by PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal and other creators of the toolkit including 'climate activist' Disha Ravi.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi police deepens investigation in the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case, writes to Zoom seeking details
Delhi Police has intensified the probe into the Republic Day violence. After ‘climate activist’ and lawyer Nikita Jacob admitted having attended Zoom call with pro-Khalistan Mo Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation, Delhi Police has written to the video call website seeking details of other participants.

Nikita Jacob, who had yesterday, filed for an anticipatory bail plea before the Bombay High Court fearing arrest, has admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day, which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal and other creators of the toolkit including ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi.

In a document submitted by Jacob’s lawyer to the police, she claimed that the toolkit was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for their international audience, giving them a simple breakdown of the holistic propaganda campaign being planned against India.

Interestingly, despite admitting of participating in the Zoom meeting along with the founder of Poetic Justice Foundation which has close links with Khalistani movement and has been termed as a pro-Khalistani organisation and other creators of the toolkit, Nikita Jacob has denied sharing any information with activist Greta Thunberg. She has furthered that the ‘toolkit’ was an ‘informational’ pack and did not intend to incite violence.

She also claimed that she has “no religious, political and financial motive or agenda for researching, discussing, editing and circulating toolkits for raising awareness”.

After the toolkit which Greta inadvertently posted on Twitter revealed a deep-knitted nexus between international celebrities, NGOs, media houses, and terrorist organisations directly linked to Khalistani movement, the Special Cell of Delhi Police first detained 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ and founding member of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future’s India chapter, Disha Ravi. Thereafter, it acquired non-bailable warrants against two accused named Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in the Greta Thunberg ‘Toolkit’ case. 

Delhi police further established that the two activists Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob had taken part in an online Zoom meeting with Poetic Justice Foundation’s Mo Dhaliwal. Now, deepening its investigation further in the case, the Delhi police have written to makers of the Zoom video calling app, seeking more details of the purported Zoom meeting. Delhi Police has sought to know who all participated in that meeting.

According to reports, the accused had in the Zoom meeting discussed and plan a Twitter storm ahead of India’s Republic Day, which saw a massive insurrection attempt and widespread violence by so-called farmers in Delhi. They had, in fact, formulated a plan to post messages, graphics and videos ahead of Republic Day to spread their propaganda against India in the backdrop of farmer protests.

Delhi Police will also probe the role of farmer leaders in the toolkit case along with the funding of those involved in preparing the Google Doc toolkit related to the farmer protests in Delhi. According to reports, Delhi police have also sought answers from Google on the toolkit in question.

Nikita Jacob is one of the editors of Greta Thunberg Toolkit

Nikita Jacob, a High Court Lawyer and activist from Mumbai, was one of the editors of Greta Thunberg Toolkit. Some media reports suggest that she was Aam Aadmi Party member as well. While checking the Google document, it came to light that Nikita Jacob had been allegedly editing the same much before it got viral on social media platforms, thanks to Thunberg. After her name appeared in the reports, Jacob had deleted her social media accounts and has since been on the run.

Mo Dhaliwal admitted organising Zoom meeting to wield the farmer protests

Interestingly, Nikita Jacob’s statement comes a day after Mo Dhaliwal’s Poetic Justice Foundation had issued a statement in which Dhaliwal admitted that he had meetings with ‘like-minded’ people and brainstormed ‘ideas’ to come up with the plan to use farmer protests for his own benefit.

Police had visited Nikita Jacob’s house

Four days ago, Delhi Police had visited Nikita Jacob’s house and examined her electronic gadgets. Since then, Jacob has been absconding, and police could not locate her whereabouts. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Nikita Jacob on February 15, 2021. Another alleged activist Shantanu was also named in the case, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him as well.

Only yesterday, Nikita Jacob, who was thus far absconding, had filed for an anticipatory bail in the High Court fearing arrest in connection with the Delhi Police’s case against the toolkit creators. Reportedly, Nikita Jacob has stated in her plea that she had no intentions of inciting violence, as alleged by the Delhi Police.

