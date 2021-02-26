Friday, February 26, 2021
Home World Pakistan lawmaker hurts Hindu sentiments by comparing Maryam Nawaz to Hindu deity in a...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan lawmaker hurts Hindu sentiments by comparing Maryam Nawaz to Hindu deity in a bid to ‘insult’ her, forced to apologise

The derogatory tweet targeting Hindus came as a response to an earlier statement made by Maryam, who had warned the Pakistan government against 'seeing a different Maryam' if they attempted to steal the vote in a by-election.

OpIndia Staff
Aamir Liaquat Husain (L) and Maryam Nawaz(R)
505

Pakistan’s televangelist-turned-politician Aamir Liaquat Husain was forced to apologise for his disrespectful act of using the image of a Hindu deity to mock Maryam Nawaz, the opposition leader in Pakistan.

According to the reports, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, stoked a controversy after his stunning display of bigotry. He tweeted an image of a Hindu deity to target Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Tweet by Aamir Liaquat Husain

The derogatory tweet targeting Hindus came as a response to an earlier statement made by Maryam, who had warned the Pakistan government against ‘seeing a different Maryam’ if they attempted to steal the vote in a by-election. In an attempt to take a dig at Maryam Nawaz, Hussain posted the image on Twitter likening it to Maryam’s different version.

Following his tweet, he faced flak from the Hindu community, civil society, and other Pakistan politicians.

Hindu leaders, Pakistani politicians condemn Aamir Husain for his anti-Hindu tweet

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, the chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council and also PTI’s representative from Tharparkar in Sindh province, criticised Hussain’s tweet as a “shameful act”.

“Strongly condemned this shameful act by someone who claims to be a religious scholar also but doesn’t know respect to other religions. Delete this tweet immediately otherwise we reserve right to demand strict action under the Blasphemy Act and protest across the country,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said the TV host’s post had not only hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the country but also created resentment among supporters of the ruling party who admired party chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan and believed in the party’s manifesto regarding protecting the rights of religious minorities, which is frankly, a joke in itself.

Lal Malhi, another party leader from the Hindu community and PTI MNA from Umerkot, also criticised Hussain and asked Prime Minister Khan to take notice of his illogical act. He added that the tweet, in fact, exposed Husain’s “second version”.

“Strongly condemn the blasphemous act of @AamirLiaquat and appeal @ImranKhanPTI to take notice of this immoral act. No religion, including Islam, permits him to do such illogical acts,” he said.

According to a report from Pakistan’s Dawn, PTI MNA and Hindu leader Jai Parkash criticised the fellow lawmaker and asked him to apologise for his shameful act.

PPP MPA from Tharparkar Surendar Valasai alleged that PTI lawmakers like Husain had “lost their mental balance” and were using insulting language against “weaker” communities. He demanded an unconditional apology and warned of protests if Husain failed to apologise.

“We the lawmakers must try to respect the sentiments of people before tweeting or issuing statements as far as the religiosity of the people is concerned,” he stated.

Hindu Rights activist Kapil Dev also attacked Husain on Twitter and requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to act against PTI lawmaker. “Hindus are abused and their religious sentiments are hurt even by those sitting in the parliaments,” he said.

Aamir Husain deletes the tweet, apologises to Hindus

Following the backlash, PTI leader Hussain later deleted his tweet and tweeted an apology to the Hindu community.

“I know the sentiments of the Hindu community were hurt. I respect all faiths, this is what my religion has taught me,” he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Election Commission announces schedule of assembly elections in four states and one union territory, counting on 2nd May

OpIndia Staff -
Dates for assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry announced by the election commission
World

‘We should be outraged!’: Senator Rand Paul grills Biden’s nominee as Dr Levine refuses to condemn sex change procedure for little children

OpIndia Staff -
U.S. Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky grilled Dr. Rachel Levine at her confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate.

Meet British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi: Khalistani connections, pro-Pakistani stance on Kashmir and vocal during ‘farmer protests’

World OpIndia Staff -
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, or Tan Dhesi as he is addressed sometimes, is a Labour MP from Slough in the United Kingdom.

Rahul Gandhi lies about India clearing millions of dollars of Chinese FDI after a 9-month freeze: Here are the exclusive details

Fact-Check Nupur J Sharma -
Rahul Gandhi shared a report that relied solely on sources, to claim that after a 9 month-long freeze, India had started clearing FDI from China

China forces US diplomats to undergo anal swab tests, Biden administration calls it undignified: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese authorities later acknowledged carrying out such tests and assured that they would not be using anal swabs on American diplomats to test for COVID-19 in the future.

Watch: BJP Party President JP Nadda gives his own spin to ‘Pawry Ho Rahi Hai’ meme at West Bengal rally

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP President JP Nadda seems to have put his own spin on the 'Pawri' meme during a rally at West Bengal ahead of 2021 Assembly elections

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act
Read more
Opinions

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hindi filmmakers repeatedly insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses’: Remarks Allahabad HC rejecting bail of Amazon Prime’s Aparna Purohit in Tandav case

OpIndia Staff -
Aparna Purohit is accused of hurting religious sentiments through scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series 'Tandav' on Amazon Prime
Read more
News Reports

Adani Pavilion and Reliance Pavilion at Narendra Modi Stadium: All you want to know about naming stadiums and pavilions

OpIndia Staff -
The stadium was named after PM Modi as he was a former president of GCA, and Reliance & Adan won bids to sponsor two pavilions
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,124FansLike
520,461FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com