Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tikait has given Central government time till October 2021. After that, a tractor rally with 40 lakh tractors across the country will take place, he threatened.

We have given the govt time till October. If they do not listen to us, we will go on a pan-country tractor rally of 40 lakh tractors: Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader https://t.co/NFt3m5yrwa pic.twitter.com/VA0v9HC6CB — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

It is pertinent to note that the previous tractor rally that was held on Republic Day culminated into a violent riots where a mob of rioters desecrated the Red Fort when the official Republic Day parade was going on in Delhi just few kms away. Hundreds of Delhi Police cops were attacked by the rioters, some with swords while riding horses. Some even deliberately tried to mow down Delhi Police personnel with their tractors.

Eventually, the rioting mob took siege of the Red Fort and unfurled multiple flags, some saffron triangular flags and some yellow rectangular flags with holy Sikh symbol on the national monument.

Tikat said that the protests will not be ending any time soon and gave the central government an October 2021 deadline to accept the demands of the protestors. He threatened to take out a pan-India rally of 40 lakh tractors if the demands of the protestors are not accepted by the government within the given the deadline.