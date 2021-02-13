Chilling details are coming out every day in the case of the brutal murder of a Bajrang Dal activist named Rinku Sharma in Muslim dominated Mangolpuri area of Delhi. A mob of Muslims had entered the residence of Rinku Sharma and had attacked the entire family.

It is now being reported that the murderers of the Rinku Sharma had reportedly tried to burn his whole family. According to Jagran, Rinku’s mother Radha alleged that the Muslim mob that hacked her son to death barged into their house and tried to set ablaze the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen.

Attackers allegedly wanted to burn the whole family and remove all evidence against them

Narrating the horrifying details of the unfortunate incident, Radha reportedly said that the Muslim mob attacked her sons with sticks. Then they dragged outside the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen and tried to set it on fire. However, she managed to snatch away the gas cylinder from the Muslim attackers with the help of her sons.

Rinku’s brother Mannu Sharma reportedly said that the attack on his family on Wednesday was a pre-planned conspiracy. He said that the attackers wanted to burn his whole family as they did not want to leave any evidence. Mannu said that the attackers had left after stabbing his brother leaving the dagger stuck in his back.

However, when the family and the neighbours were taking Rinku to hospital, the attackers blocked their way and attacked them again using sticks. The attackers did not want Rinku to reach the hospital. When Rinku was being taken to the ICU, they even tried to pull out the dagger stuck in Rinku’s back so that no evidence could be found against them. However, when they could not take the dagger out, the pushed it further to ensure Rinku died.

Rinku Sharma’ brutal murder by a Muslim mob

25-year old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma was stabbed to death by a Muslim mob on February 10. The incident has terrorised the Hindu residents of Mangolpuri, a Muslim dominated area where Rinku lived with his family. According to reports, the incident was a fallout of the argument that had taken place between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The dispute was, however, resolved at that time.

It is reported that Rinku Sharma had even donated blood one and a half years ago to the wife of one of his attackers when she was pregnant and was in critical condition. He donated blood to her twice. Rinku had even helped Shakuru, brother of Islam who attacked Rinku, get admitted to a hospital after he was infected with Covid-19.

The police have been investigating the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma. Four assailants have so far been arrested by the police namely Mohammad Islam, Danish Nasruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam.