Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home News Reports Murderers of Rinku Sharma tried to set the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Murderers of Rinku Sharma tried to set the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen on fire to burn down his entire family: Read details

Rinku's brother Mannu Sharma reportedly said that the attack on his family on Wednesday was a pre-planned conspiracy. He said that the attackers wanted to burn his whole family as they did not want to leave any evidence.

OpIndia Staff
Rinku Sharma's murderers tried burning whole family
Deceased Rinku Sharma and his brother
308

Chilling details are coming out every day in the case of the brutal murder of a Bajrang Dal activist named Rinku Sharma in Muslim dominated Mangolpuri area of Delhi. A mob of Muslims had entered the residence of Rinku Sharma and had attacked the entire family.

It is now being reported that the murderers of the Rinku Sharma had reportedly tried to burn his whole family. According to Jagran, Rinku’s mother Radha alleged that the Muslim mob that hacked her son to death barged into their house and tried to set ablaze the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen.

Attackers allegedly wanted to burn the whole family and remove all evidence against them

Narrating the horrifying details of the unfortunate incident, Radha reportedly said that the Muslim mob attacked her sons with sticks. Then they dragged outside the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen and tried to set it on fire. However, she managed to snatch away the gas cylinder from the Muslim attackers with the help of her sons.

Rinku’s brother Mannu Sharma reportedly said that the attack on his family on Wednesday was a pre-planned conspiracy. He said that the attackers wanted to burn his whole family as they did not want to leave any evidence. Mannu said that the attackers had left after stabbing his brother leaving the dagger stuck in his back.

However, when the family and the neighbours were taking Rinku to hospital, the attackers blocked their way and attacked them again using sticks. The attackers did not want Rinku to reach the hospital. When Rinku was being taken to the ICU, they even tried to pull out the dagger stuck in Rinku’s back so that no evidence could be found against them. However, when they could not take the dagger out, the pushed it further to ensure Rinku died.

Rinku Sharma’ brutal murder by a Muslim mob

25-year old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma was stabbed to death by a Muslim mob on February 10. The incident has terrorised the Hindu residents of Mangolpuri, a Muslim dominated area where Rinku lived with his family. According to reports, the incident was a fallout of the argument that had taken place between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The dispute was, however, resolved at that time.

It is reported that Rinku Sharma had even donated blood one and a half years ago to the wife of one of his attackers when she was pregnant and was in critical condition. He donated blood to her twice. Rinku had even helped Shakuru, brother of Islam who attacked Rinku, get admitted to a hospital after he was infected with Covid-19.

The police have been investigating the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma. Four assailants have so far been arrested by the police namely Mohammad Islam, Danish Nasruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more

Instead of fixing security issues on their website, Congress threatens legal action for pointing out the vulnerabilities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress claimed that person who exposed the security issue on their website is BJP troll, and claimed he illegally accessed their data

Global media mocked India even as ‘Cuomosexual liberals’ undercounted thousands of Covid deaths under the nose of New York Times

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Trevor Noah criticises India, it would be pertinent to note that Trevor is a self-confessed “Cuomosexual - Here is what that means

While China built high-speed rail track, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At long last, we hear of a thaw in the bitter India-China standoff that began last April in Eastern Ladakh - but is it really over?

Andolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav and NDTV start by spreading fake news, end with unwittingly praising farm laws by Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mandi fee came down in Madhya Pradesh as the state govt had reduced the fee from 1.70% to 0.50% after protests by traders

Recently Popular

Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
News Reports

Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.
Read more
News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Congress puts personal data of thousands of its supporters at risk, massive security loophole found on its website

OpIndia Staff -
A website launched by Congress to solicit applications to become its ‘social media warrior’ is leaking their data.
Read more
News Reports

Murderers of Rinku Sharma strangulated his mother too, mastermind works as a home guard in police: Read OpIndia exclusive ground report

OpIndia Staff -
Mother of Rinku Sharma said that the attackers had tried to burn the family by using a gas cylinder from the kitchen, but they were prevented
Read more
Crime

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Family of Rinku Sharma says police didn’t allow them to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, threatened to arrest them

OpIndia Staff -
The family members of Rinku Sharma also said that the police had put them into a bus and threatened to take them in custody
Read more
Opinions

What makes the West Bengal elections so important: The continued poor governance of TMC and future of the people

Guest Author -
People voted against the autocratic communist regime in 2011 by executing their voting right and brought Mamata Banerjee in power.
Read more
Cricket

‘Shallow minded approach EXPOSED’: Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmad involved in bitter online spat

OpIndia Staff -
Two very prominent faces of Pakistan cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmad and Mohammad Hafeez, are involved in an online feud.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and BJYM Vice-President Vaishali Poddar raise ₹50 lakh in 24 hours for the family of deceased Bajrang Dal activist Rinku...

OpIndia Staff -
Crowdkash website, through which fund is being raised for family of Rinku Sharma, showed ₹50,00,024 collected in the campaign
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Two youths Mohd Suhail and Nizamuddin arrested for robbing several temples in Mangalore

OpIndia Staff -
The two accused had looted the hundis of multiple temples in Mangalore, and had desecrated the temples
Read more
Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Political party behind beef fests issues threats to Marwari community for funding BJP, asks them to leave the state

OpIndia Staff -
'Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi' has accused the Marwari community of fomenting 'communal' unrest in Tamil Nadu
Read more
News Reports

Arrested JeM terrorist confesses of conducting recce at the office of NSA Ajit Doval in 2019, sent videos to his Pakistani commander

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM terrorist recorded videos of the office of NSA Ajit Doval and passed it on through WhatsApp to his handlers in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police hunt for ‘Irfan’, say Navy sailor was not abducted from Chennai airport, but have no idea how he reached Palghar

OpIndia Staff -
The Palghar police have alleged that Navy sailor Suraj Dubey was not abducted from Chennai, as previously stated.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com