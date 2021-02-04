Thursday, February 4, 2021
While Jack Dorsey endorses Rihanna’s anti-India tweet, Twitter pulls down Kangana Ranaut’s tweet on ‘farmers’ protest over violation

“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” the microblogging website said in a statement.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut’s tweets removed, Twitter says posts in violation of hate speech rules (source: Hindustan Times)
1

Hours after Jack Dorsey, the CEO of the micro-blogging site was caught validating tweets which hailed Hollywood singer-actress Rihanna for endorsing violence in the name of supporting ‘farmer’ protests, the micro-blogging site removed tweet by actor Kangana Ranaut where she spoke against the farmers’ protest which has laid siege to Delhi for over 71 days.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet removed by Twitter

While removing the tweet, the microblogging site, which has never quite hidden its leftist bias, said that her tweet was violating the company’s rules. “We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” the microblogging website said in a statement.

The action comes two days after Kangana Ranaut had expressed her vexation over Rihanna’s Tweet, which was a clear intervention into India’s domestic politics.

Kangana’s now-removed Tweet in response to Rihanna’s Tweet

On February 2, singer-actress Rihanna, along with former porn-star Mia Khalifa and child protestors such as Greta Thunberg, interfered in the country’s internal affair by endorsing violence in the name of supporting ‘farmer’ protests. The statements of these celebrities were used by various political heads like pro-Khalistan Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh.

After, Rihanna posted her Tweet, regular detractors jumped at the opportunity to hail the actor-singer’s intervention in support of the protestors in India, who have now been accused of unleashing massive violence on the streets of the national capital.

Karen Attiah, who is the Global Opinions editor for controversial left-wing news publication ‘The Washington Post’, also took to Twitter to shower heaps of praises at Rihanna in a series of Tweets. Interestingly, Jack, the CEO of Twitter, promptly responded to Karen Attiah’s fascination for Rihanna and her attempts to meddle in another country’s affair by ‘liking’ all her posts.

Pay
