Saturday, March 20, 2021
Updated:

Another dead body found at Mumbra Reti Bunder area where Mansukh Hiren was found dead: What we know so far

It is yet to be established if the dead body recovered has any connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the recovery of Mansukh Hiren's body.

OpIndia Staff
Another dead body recovered from Mumbra creek where Mansukh Hiren was found dead
Another dead body recovered from Mumbra creek where Mansukh Hiren was found dead(Source: TV 9 Marathi)
While the mystery of Mansukh Hiren’s death is yet to be solved, another dead body has been recovered from the same place where Hiren was found dead. The dead body has been found in the Mumbra Reti Bunder area, the same place where Mansukh Hiren’s dead body was found. Mumbra police have arrived at the spot and are investigating further.

The body has been identified as that of a 48-year-old man Sheikh Salim Abdul, resident of Reti Bunder, Mumbra. Police are investigating whether it is suicide, murder, homicide or accident. 

The dead body has been detected two weeks after Mansukh Hiren, whose Scorpio car was used to plant gelatin sticks outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the same location. It was alleged that he had committed suicide by jumping into the Kalwa creek. However, his autopsy report revealed that Mansukh had injuries on the back of his head and neck. Based on this autopsy report, it is being suspected that he might have been subjected to physical assault before his death.

Yesterday, video footage recorded outside the Crime Branch surfaced in which the tainted Mumbai Cop and former Shiv Sena leader Sachin Vaze was seen with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the bomb-laden Scorpio. According to Republic TV, Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, was seen arriving at the Crime Branch unit in a Land Cruiser Prado along with Mansukh Hiren. The footage was recorded on February 26, a day after the bomb-laden Scorpio was detected outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.

It is yet to be established if the dead body recovered has any connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the recovery of Mansukh Hiren’s body.

Antilia bomb scare and connection between Mansukh Hiren and Sachin Vaze

On February 25, a Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near Antilia, the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. A few days later, it was revealed that the car belonged to a person named Mansukh Hiren. The bomb-laden car was owned by Mansukh Hiren, who had alleged that his car was stolen from Mulund-Airoli link road. Hiren had also filed a police complaint about the missing car.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had made sensational disclosures related to the Antilia bomb scare while speaking in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha and said that the bomb-laden vehicle belonged to Hiren.

Speaking in the assembly, Fadnavis alleged that the owner of the Scorpio car, which was used to plant gelatin sticks and a threat letter outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was in touch with a mobile phone number that is registered under the name of Mumbai Police officer and ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze.

However, hours after Fadnavis had made a statement in the legislative assembly, Hiren’s body was washed ashore in the Kalwa creek, which only deepened the mystery surrounding the attack against Mukesh Ambani. Mansukh Hiren’s family have accused suspended police officer Sachin Vaze of murder. Following the family’s complaint, Maharashtra ATS had registered a murder case to investigate the death on March 7.

In a series of astonishing revelations thereafter, it came to fore that the Scorpio car was never stolen and that it was used by Sachin Vaze. Another car Innova in the case was recovered from one of the Mumbai Police offices. The NIA also found that Sachin Vaze had sought the CCTV footage of his society in Thane and tried to tamper with it, presumably to destroy the evidence. It was also revealed that the two drivers of Scorpio and Innova were both working in the police force.


OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

