U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will be speaking together at an event on Friday organized by the Clinton Foundation. The theme of the event in question is “empowering women” in the United States and across the world.

The event in question, part of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), will feature the U.S. politicians focusing on the challenges women facing especially in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic, and then on how to “empower women” around the world.

It is interesting to note that Kamala Harris is scheduled to talk with Bill Clinton on women issues, despite Bill Clinton being credibly accused of sexual assault by multiple women over the years, including but not limited to sexually harassing Paula Jones, of raping Juanita Broaddrick, of sexually assaulting Kathleen Willey, and of repeatedly sexually assaulting Leslie Millwee. Clinton has denied all of these allegations.

Bill Clinton was also an associate of notorious billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and took flights with Epstein on his infamous “Lolita Express” private jet, where Epstein offered underage girls for sex. In January 2020, pictures of Bill Clinton emerged with Epstein’s “pimp” Ghislaine Maxwell and another woman described as a “sex slave” on Epstein’s aircraft. More pictures of Bill Clinton with alleged Epstein victims have emerged, including one where Clinton receives a shoulder rub from an alleged Epstein victim.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953 — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

The event with Bill Clinton is hosted at Kamala Harris’s alma mater Howard University, not to be confused with the more famous Harvard University. Other speakers including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, and American author Wes Moore.