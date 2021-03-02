Tuesday, March 2, 2021
After Khalistanis, Akali Dal and Sikh religious body extend support to Deep Sidhu who desecrated Red Fort during Republic Day riots

Sidhu has been named as one of main instigators of Red Fort violence. Various Khalistani outfits had earlier hailed and celebrated him for desecrating the Red Fort.

OpIndia Staff
Deep Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police for his involvement in Republic Day riots. Shiromani Akali Dal has now extended legal support to him
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that he as well as the Sikh religious body Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has extended legal support to him and promised to get him out of jail soon.

He also revealed that he had a telephonic conversation with Sidhu the day he was remanded.

Deep Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police for his involvement in the Republic Day riots. Sidhu led a mob to unfurl the flags with Sikh religious symbol on top of the Red Fort. Prior to the riots, a call given by Khalistani separatist organisations who had offered cash reward for those who unfurl the Khalistan flag at Red Fort.

The protesting ‘farmers’ had organised a tractor rally on Republic Day. However, when the official Republic Day parade was on, the ‘farmers’ broke the barricades ahead of scheduled time, and unleashed violence on the streets of Delhi, attacking Delhi Police personnel. The ‘farmers’ then proceeded to the Red Fort, just few kms away from Republic Day parade, and laid siege and unfurled flags with Sikh religious symbol there.

Sidhu has been named as one of main instigators of Red Fort violence. Various Khalistani outfits had earlier hailed and celebrated him for desecrating the Red Fort. They had even extended their support to Sidhu after he was arrested. Now, Shiromani Akali Dal and Delhi’s Sikh religious body has come out to support Sidhu.

