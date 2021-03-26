Convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard has made controversial remarks in his first extensive remarks since he was released from prison in 2015, The Jerusalem Post reported. He said that Jews will always have dual loyalty.

“The bottom line on this charge of dual loyalty is, I’m sorry, we’re Jews, and if we’re Jews, we will always have dual loyalty,” Jonathan Pollard has told Israel Hayom in an interview published on Friday.

He told Israel Hayom, “If you don’t like the accusation of double loyalty, then go the f*** home. It’s as simple as that. If you live in a country where you are constantly under that charge, then you don’t belong there. You go home. You come home. If you’re outside Israel, then you live in a society in which you are basically considered unreliable. The bottom line on this charge of dual loyalty is, I’m sorry, we’re Jews, and if we’re Jews, we will always have dual loyalty.”

“American Jewry has one major problem – they consider themselves more American than they do Jews,” he added. Asked what he would tell a Jewish Naval Intelligence officer who had been approached by Mossad to work for Israel, Pollard replied that his advise would be that not doing anything is unacceptable.

“I’d tell him, not doing anything is unacceptable. So simply going home is not acceptable. Making aliyah is not acceptable. You have to make a decision whether your concern for Israel and loyalty to Israel and loyalty to your fellow Jews is more important than your life,” Pollard said.

He added, “Because you know what would probably happen to you if you get caught. It will be hell. But you have to look at yourself every morning in the mirror, and you have to live with yourself. If you do nothing, and you turn your back, or simply make aliyah, and go on with your life, you’ll be no better than those Jews who before and after the destruction of the Temple said, ‘It’s not my responsibility.'”

Jonathan Pollard was arrested in 1985 while he was a civil analyst for the US Navy. He was subsequently convicted on charges of spying on behalf of Israel. His conduct complicated matters for the American Jewish community ties for decades.