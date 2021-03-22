Monday, March 22, 2021
Delhi: Four from Muslim girl’s family arrested for attacking and rampaging Dalit locality over her interfaith marriage

Recently, Farman's sister had married a Dalit man and had gone to live with him. The victim family stated that the Muslim mob that attacked their house hurled casteist slurs, saying that no Muslim girl will be allowed to live with people who clean toilets and drains.

OpIndia Staff
Sarai Kale Khan attack: 4 persons named Farman, Shahrukh, Hasan and Raza arrested for attack on Dalits
Victim family (L), CCTV footage of the attack (R), images via Falana Dhikana
On March 21, Delhi Police arrested four men identified as Farman, Shahrukh, Hasan Ali and Raza Ahmed for allegedly attacking the Dalit colony in Sarai Kale Khan and causing a rampage in the aftermath of an interfaith marriage. As per the reports, on March 20, a large group of people from a particular community entered the Dalit locality and went on a rampage with sticks and swords. The incident took place after a Muslim girl decided to marry a Dalit man.

CCTV footage of the Muslim mob attacking the Dalit family had gone viral on social media. TOI journalist Raj Shekhar Jha has informed that Farman’s sister had married a Dalit man named Sumit recently and as a result, Farman had got his friends to attack Sumit’s family.

The couple had married in secret, but the women’s family had fixed her marriage with someone else. The woman then went to the Police station for help and registered her statement. The family of the Hindu man reportedly left the area to live with relatives. When the Muslim girl’s family came to know about the marriage, they attacked the Dalit community.

‘We will play Holi with the blood of Hindus’: Mob threatens residents of Dalit colony

As per Falana Dikhana’s ground report, the mob allegedly threatened the residents of the Dalit community that they will play Holi with their blood. FD posted several videos on social media in which the locals expressed their anger over the Police’s inaction. One of the residents said that the mob allegedly threatened them that as a retaliation of the Muslim-Dalit wedding, they would abduct girls from the Dalit community.

‘They attacked with swords and batons’: Victim family

In her statement, the sister of the Dalit man who married the Muslim girl said that the Police had asked them to leave as they were expecting communal tension. While they were away, the Muslim mob attacked the residents with batons and swords. “They damaged everything, including vehicles,” she said.

‘They molested women’: Alleged residents

The residents of the Dalit colony alleged that the mob entered houses and molested women while attacking the colony. “The Police is not arresting anyone. They are just standing and watching them roam around freely,” one of the angry residents claimed. “They pulled our hair and tore away our clothes. They did not even spare young girls,” alleged residents.

Muslim mob allegedly used casteist slurs

The sister of the Dalit man said that the members of the girl’s family allegedly used casteist slurs.

She said that while threatening them of consequences, the attackers said, “You clean lavatories. We will not let our sister to stay with bhan*is. Under no circumstances a girl from the Muslim community will be allowed to live with sewage cleaners.”

Delhi attack on Dalits, Muslims attack Dalits, Muslim mob violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

