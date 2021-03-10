Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home News Reports New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, sixth woman comes...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, sixth woman comes forward

Several women who have worked with Cuomo have alleged they were sexually harassed or subjected to the governor's demeaning behaviour.

OpIndia Staff
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo/ Image Source: Wion
5

Another woman has come forward and accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, making it the sixth such allegation against him.

According to the reports, the victim, a member of the Executive Chamber staff, alleged that Cuomo had sexually assaulted her after inviting her to the governor’s mansion on work. The aide said that Cuomo touched her inappropriately late last year. 

Meanwhile, Cuomo has responded to the allegation by claiming that he is unaware of the latest allegation. His comments came after the governor’s office was made aware of the latest allegations against the controversial democrat, who was elected as the New York Governor in 2011. As per reports, the information has already been passed to Attorney General Letitia James, who is overseeing an investigation into Cuomo’s workplace conduct.

Sexual harassment allegations against New York governor Andrew Cuomo

Several women who have worked with Cuomo have alleged they were sexually harassed or subjected to the governor’s demeaning behaviour. Five out of the six women, who have accused Cuomo of inappropriate behaviour, have worked alongside him in the past. 

First, Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development director, had said Cuomo commented on her looks, summoned her to unnecessary meetings, joked that they should play strip poker and once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting.

A few days later, another victim Charlotte Bennett, a onetime aide, said the governor had once told her about his hunt for a girlfriend. Bennet had said that Cuomo had asked her about her sex life and whether she would be open to a relationship with an older man. Another former aide, Ana Liss, had alleged that Cuomo kissed her on the hand and cheek and made flirtatious comments.

Separately, Karen Hinton, who worked with Cuomo, said the New York governor had invited her to his hotel room during a work trip to California. He asked her personal questions about her marriage and hugged her repeatedly in a “too long, too tight, too intimate” manner.

Similarly, 33-year-old Anna Ruch had also alleged the governor made unwanted advances toward her and planted an unsolicited kiss on her cheek at a 2019 wedding.

‘I will not resign’, says Cuomo as pressure mounts

As a consequence of several sexual harassment cases, the controversial New York Governor has been facing increasing pressure for resignation. Not just from the public, even top Democrats have been demanding the resignation, and some have withdrawn their support for Cuomo.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to demand Cuomo’s resignation. In a statement, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “It is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York”.

Meanwhile, Cuomo has remained defiant, suggesting it would be “anti-democratic” for him to step down. “There is no way I resign. Let’s do the attorney general’s investigation, let’s get the findings, let’s go from there,” he said.

Cuomo under heat for mismanagement for COVID-19 in New York

In addition to the sexual harassment charges, Andrew Cuomo has also faced heat for his mishandling of the coronavirus crisis in New York.

The New York governor has been accused of conspiring to cover-up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes as the pandemic hit his state last year. The allegations are that New York under-reported deaths in nursing homes by as much as half. Nearly 9,250 deaths of residents were allegedly wiped-off from the record. A federal investigation has also been ordered to look into the irregularities in New York nursing homes.

More than 1.7 million COVID-19 case were reported from New York, and nearly 50,000 deaths were reported in the state due to the Chinese pandemic. The huge deaths in New York were attributed to the mishandling of coronavirus pandemic in the state by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAndrew Cuomo harassment, Cuomo video, New York governor
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, sixth woman comes forward

OpIndia Staff -
The victim, a member of the Executive Chamber staff, alleged that Cuomo had sexually assaulted her after inviting her to the governor's mansion on work. The aide said that Cuomo touched her inappropriately late last year.
News Reports

While trying to mock Modi supporters, ‘comedian’ Mohit Morani mocks the Kashmiri Pandit exodus

OpIndia Staff -
In a gig mocking PM Modi's supporters, Mohit Morani was seen mocking the traumatic exodus of Kashmiri Pandit community

Maharashtra: BJP MLA asks if a fine of Rs 143 crore on Bajaj Auto was reduced to Rs 25 crore after meeting Aaditya Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that a fine of Rs 143 crores levied on Bajaj Auto for not-utilising land was reduced to Rs 25 crores

Kerala: CPI(M) workers demand TM Siddique as a candidate in Muslim-majority Ponnani constituency, reject P Nandakumar

Politics OpIndia Staff -
CPM has selected P Nandakumar as candidate in Ponnani for the coming assembly elections. The seat is presently held by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Prashant Kishor and temple runs: When ‘product’ is hard to sell, the ‘political strategist’ invokes their Hindu card

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
Prashant Kishor's politician clients resort to asserting their Hindu identity ahead of elections

Sachin Vaze transferred from Crime Branch after Mansukh Hiren’s wife suspected his involvement in her husband’s death

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren’s wife said that Sachin Vaze was using the Scorpio car, found outside Antilia with explosives, for several months

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
News Reports

‘As Hindu students, we cannot study and live in an environment in which we feel unsafe’: Hindu Group speaks up after Rutgers backs Audrey...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu on Campus have expressed their disapproval over Rutgers Newark's defence of Hinduphobic 'historian' Audrey Truschke.
Read more
World

Samuel Paty’s beheading based on a lie? 13 year old girl confesses she lied to avoid father’s anger, had triggered the hate campaign

OpIndia Staff -
The teenage girl admitted to making up a story about her teacher Samuel Paty insulting Prophet Muhammad that led to the beheading.
Read more
News Reports

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

OpIndia Staff -
"Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population," Sourav Ganguly pointed out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,984FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com