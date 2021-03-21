Sunday, March 21, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan finds itself in soup amidst escalating tension between the US and China: Reports
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan finds itself in soup amidst escalating tension between the US and China: Reports

With the Afghan conflict reaching its conclusion and shifting geopolitical commitments of the United States, Pakistan is pondering over the possibility of jumping the anti-China bandwagon and renewing its estranged relations.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan caught in dilemma over worsening ties between China, and US
Pakistan Pm Imran Khan
15

Amidst escalating tensions between China and the United States, Pakistan has found itself in a tough spot. While the Islamic Republic has been an all-weather friend of China and also a negotiator in talks with the Taliban on behalf of the US, the Pakistani establishment is increasingly finding it difficult to continue with its balancing act.

In the recently concluded Quad summit meeting, the US sought to contain the growing influence of China by strengthening ties with Japan, India, and Australia. Following the virtual meeting, the US diplomatic and military chief visited India, South Korea and Australia to reaffirm mutual cooperation and bilateral relationships. Pakistan finds itself increasingly cornered by the States in two decades since the onset of the Afghanistan war.

With the Afghan conflict reaching its conclusion and shifting geopolitical commitments of the United States, Pakistan is pondering over the possibility of jumping the anti-China bandwagon and renewing its estranged relations. However, such a move can distance it from China, which has been building massive infrastructure in the cash-strapped country of Pakistan. The Islamic Republic is under the ‘Chinese debt trap’ and is unlikely to come out of it anytime soon.

Given that Pakistan is the largest importer of weapons from China, it has become difficult for the country to develop non-terrorism related geopolitical ties with the States. To add salt to the wound, it cannot be seen being ‘overtly pro-China’. Else, it might risk losing economic assistance or bailout packages from the United States or the US-backed International Monetary Fund.

IMF has called for strict scrutiny of CPEC, given its lack of transparency. This has further stressed ties between China and Pakistan. It remains a challenge for the Pakistani government and its baggage of Army establishment to steer past this inconvenient diplomatic situation. “As Biden looks to build an alliance of “likeminded” democracies against authoritarian China, Islamabad won’t easily shift the focus of Pakistan-US relations from security to economics,” the report concluded.

Deteriorating US-China relations

Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had a tough time during a meeting with Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska where US officials received an astonishing dressing down from their Chinese counterparts.

Wang also told the US delegation that they are not in a position to speak to China from a position of strength. Blinken said during his remarks, laying emphasis on the “rules based international order” that the two countries will discuss the USA’s “deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, and economic coercion toward our allies.”

“Each of these actions threatens the rules-based order that maintains global stability. That’s why they’re not merely internal matters and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today,” he added.Yang, on his part, mocked the proponent of the “rules based international order”, which truth be told, is a thinly veiled euphemism for a world based on American hegemony.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Two cops critically injured after police team attacked by dowry case accused Rafiq and his family

OpIndia Staff -
The women in Rafiq’s family pelted stones and bricks on policemen. They had to run to save themselves and call for additional force.
News Reports

Pakistan finds itself in soup amidst escalating tension between the US and China: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
As US seeks to contain the growing influence of China, Pakistan finds itself increasingly cornered by the States

Biden’s SecDef refuses to make negative comments against Indian Govt despite provocation from NDTV, others: Here’s what happened

Media K Bhattacharjee -
US President Joe Biden and his administration were a great hope for Indian liberals but things are not turning out as hoped.

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit praises Mamata Banerjee, calls her ‘the tigress of West Bengal’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While calling her the tigress of West Bengal, Basit in an article published in Arab News extended his support to her in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Congress MP distances himself from Parliamentary panel report endorsing farm laws, here are the minutes of the meeting that has his name

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A day after the Standing Committee report that asked the government to implement the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 in "letter and spirit" was tabled in Parliament, Congress MPs who are part of the panel have now attempted to disassociate themselves from it.

Congress supporter spreads conspiracy theories on Parambir Singh’s letter saga, blames BJP IT cell

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Mumbai CP Parambir referring to himself as 'Shri' triggered Rahul Gandhi fanboy enough to float a conspiracy theory and accuse BJP IT Cell of writing the letter

Recently Popular

Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

Anil Deshmukh’s interference, suicide of MP, conversation with Uddhav Thackeray: Details of what Param Bir Singh revealed in his letter

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh said that home minister ANil Deshmukh regularly interfered in police by bypassing the police commissioner
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,695FansLike
525,045FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com