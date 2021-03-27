Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home World Shia cleric slaughtered with an axe over allegations of blasphemy in Pakistan, video goes...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Shia cleric slaughtered with an axe over allegations of blasphemy in Pakistan, video goes viral: Here is what happened

While speaking about the matter, Jhang District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk informed that the accused had killed Taqi Shah over allegations of blasphemy.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Man killed with an axe over blasphemy charges, video goes viral
Screengrab of the video
1

On Wednesday (March 24), a Shia cleric was brutally murdered over allegations of blasphemy in the Jhang district of Punjab in Pakistan.

As per reports, the Shia religious scholar has been identified as one Taqi Shah. He had gone to a local festival (mela) along with his friend Hasnain Shah in Basti Murad in Shorkot Tehsil. The duo was attacked by an unnamed Islamist, who was armed with an axe. Taqi Shah was on a motorcycle when the accused assaulted him. He fell on the road from his bike, following which Shah was slaughtered with the axe.

The video of the gruesome killing has gone viral on social media. The accused, dressed in white, can be seen hitting the victim with the axe. The motorcycle is seen lying around the deceased’s body. After the barbaric crime, the Islamist fled the crime scene. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and transferred the deceased’s body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem

Primary accused arrested, sent to judicial custody

During the incident, the victim’s friend Hasnain remained safe and is now a key witness in the murder case. A case of murder was registered against 3 people at Shorkot City police station, following a complaint by the victim’s family. The police had so far booked 2 unidentified men and one identified man for the crime. On Wednesday evening, the cops nabbed one accused and produced him before a magistrate. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Complainant alleges murder over a personal dispute

According to the complainant, Taqi Shah was killed over a personal dispute with the main accused. Reportedly, the victim and the accused had a heated argument while playing volleyball, a few days prior to the incident. Although the matter was resolved, the accused held grudge against the victim and killed him with his axe on Wednesday. It must be pointed out that a case of blasphemy was also registered against the Shia religious scholar in September 2019 and the accused confessed that he killed Shah due to blasphemy.

Screengrab of the blasphemy case against Taqi Shah (Photo Credits: Twitter/Kamran Ali)

Accused confesses to killing victim over blasphemy allegations

While speaking about the matter, Jhang District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk informed that the accused had killed Taqi Shah over allegations of blasphemy. He said that the victim was accused of insulting companions of prophet Muhammad. “The suspect in his statement confessed to having killed the victim, Taqi Shah, over blasphemy allegations,” Virk added. As per the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, around 80 people are serving life imprisonment or facing the death penalty in Pakistan over blasphemy charges.

Islamists in Pakistan try to lynch a man alleging blasphemy

Earlier this month, an Islamist mob in Pakistan’s Karachi tried to lynch a man to death after he had allegedly desecrated a copy of the Quran. The angry mob attacked the man on the charges of blasphemy despite the presence of police officials.

According to the South Asia Media Research Institute (SAMRI), the Islamist mob thronged near a garments factory in Karachi and dragged a man to lynch him for allegedly desecrating the copy of the Quran. However, the man has denied the charges, and said that he had questioned maulanas for taking money promising to solve problems, but not doing anything after that.

A video of the incident at JB Garments has gone viral on the internet, in which one can see how a violent mob stormed the gates of the factory to carry out an attack. Amidst the chants of “Naara-e-Takbeer”, the Islamist mob attacked the man. However. the man survived the attack, although he was critically injured.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.
News Reports

West Bengal polls: Election Commission’s vehicle set ablaze by miscreants in erstwhile Maoist stronghold, driver escapes narrowly

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the polling station is located just half a kilometre away from the place, where the Election Commission's vehicle was torched

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 23 January 2021, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after being greeted with the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram"

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
Crime

Haryana court judge transferred hours before pronouncing the quantum of sentence for convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case

OpIndia Staff -
The Faridabad court is supposed to announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case today
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,029FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com