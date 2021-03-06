Saturday, March 6, 2021
West Bengal: Six BJP workers injured after bombs were hurled at them allegedly by TMC workers

However, TMC leaders have denied the allegation, and levelled a counter allegation saying that the blast took place when the BJP workers were making bombs.

West Bengal has been notorious for the incidents of political violence that frequently keep coming to light in the state. As the state goes to polls on March 27, the atmosphere in the state is politically charged. It has been a few days since the mother of a BJP worker was brutally thrashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons and yet another case of an attack on BJP workers has come to light in the state.

According to reports, six BJP workers were severely injured in an alleged crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district late in the night on Friday. It has been alleged by injured BJP workers that the bomb was hurled at them by TMC workers when they were returning from a wedding. The injured were reportedly brought to Canning Subdivision Hospital for treatment. Two of the injured six are in critical condition.

The incident happened when the BJP workers were returning from attending a wedding celebration late in the night. Bombs were hurled at them on the road, injuring six of them. Local BJP leaders have alleged that TMC workers were behind the attack.

However, TMC leaders have denied the allegation, and levelled a counter allegation saying that the blast took place when the BJP workers were making bombs.

An investigation into the case has been initiated by the police.

BJP worker’s mother thrashed by Trinamool Congress members

Last month, an elderly mother of a BJP worker named Gopal Majumdar was allegedly thrashed by TMC workers. The victim Shobha Majumdar narrated her horrors of the incident to media with a badly swollen face and injury marks. She alleged that she was hit on her head by TMC workers. Shobha, who was struggling to speak due to pain, said that the TMC workers threatened her not to speak about the incident. However, she said that she did not recognise the people who assaulted her.

Her son Gopal Majumdar said that his mother was pushed around by the attackers. “They pushed my mother and she has been injured…After attacking us, they left the house. I am a member of the local BJP Mandal (BJP Committee). They first assaulted us with bare hands and then hit on my head with the hood of a revolver. After that, I fell down on the ground. They and assaulted me further”, said Gopal Majumdar.

