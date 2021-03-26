Friday, March 26, 2021
Nikia Tomar murder case: Faridabad fast track court sentences Tauseef and Rehan to life imprisonment

Prime accused Tauseef comes from an influential family of Congress leaders. He is a cousin of Congress MLA Aftab Alam, and the grandson of former Congess MLA Kabir Ahmed

The district sessions court in Faridabad has ordered life imprisonment for the two convicts in the Nikita Tomar murder case. Tauseef and his friend Rehan were found guilty of killing Nikita Tomar in Ballabgarh, Faridabad, in Haryana by the court on Wednesday. While the court had convicted the two accused of the crime, the quantum of the punishment was not announced on that day. The trial court today ordered life imprisonment for Tauseef and Rehan in the case.

Both the convicts were found guilty under sections 302 (murder), 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her into marriage), section 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Both are already in jail since their arrest in October last year.

In October 2020, 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar was shot dead from point black range by Tauseef in full public view outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The video of the gruesome act caught on camera had gone viral. The trial for this murder case began on December 1, 2020, in a fast-track court.

The victim’s family has claimed that this was a case of Love Jihad where the accused Tauseef pressurised the victim to embrace Islam and marry him.

It may be noted that the prime accused Tauseef comes from an influential family of Congress leaders. He is a cousin of Congress MLA Aftab Alam, and the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. Moreover, Tauseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Taufeeq’s cousin brother Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on the ticket of Congress Party and has been a Minister as well.

