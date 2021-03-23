The United States on Monday announced sanctions against two Chinese officials for the human rights abuses being carried out against Uyghur Muslims in China. The decision came days after the Biden administration held first bilateral meeting with China.

Following the decision to sanction the Chinese officials, the US has joined the league of countries like Canada, the UK and the European Union. The decision was reportedly a part a part of the of show of unity by the US and its international allies by condemning the Chinese atrocities on Uyghur Muslims. A series of statements were issued by the US and its allies in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, announcing sanctions and condemning the human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslims.

‘There are evidence’: US and its allies issue statement on Chinese atrocities

According to reports, a joint statement was issued by the US and its allies stating that there were evidence of China’s atrocities against Uyghur Muslims. “The evidence, including from the Chinese government’s own documents, satellite imagery and eyewitnesses testimony is overwhelming. China’s extensive program of repression includes severe restrictions on religious freedoms, the use of forced labor, mass detention in internment camps, forced sterilisatons and the concerted destruction of Uyghur heritage”, the joint statement read.

US assets of the Chinese officials to be frozen following the sanctions

The US Treasury Department reportedly informed that Wang Junzheng, the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) and Cheng Mingguo, Director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB) were sanctioned for ‘serious human rights abuses’ against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province of China. The sanctions were imposed under the US Global Magnitsky Act. As result of the sanctions, the US assets of the Chinese officials, if any, will be frozen and any US entities will be prohibited from doing business with them.

Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Treasury Department, Andrea M. Gacki said, “Chinese authorities will continue to face consequences as long as atrocities occur in Xinjiang. Treasury is committed to promoting accountability for the Chinese government’s human rights abuses, including arbitrary detention and torture, against Uyghur and other ethnic minorities”.

As informed by the Treasury Department, the XPCC is a paramilitary organisation in the XUAR that is subordinate to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It was reported designated on July 31, 2020 for its link to serious human rights abuses. The XPCC is said to enhance internal control over the region by furthering China’s vision of economic development in XUAR that stresses on subordination to central planning and resource extraction. The Treasury Department alleged that repressive measures had been adopted by the XPSB against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities since late 2016.