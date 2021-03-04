Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home Opinions Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers' protest is political and is about...
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers’ protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how

While Yogendra Yadav says that being 'political' is a part of democracy, and one agrees, it is also true that when the very same elements appear in every outrage cycle. And when they lie blatantly to foment trouble, it is their political agenda that is the central reason for protest and not some grand values of dissent or even the issue that they claim is the reason.

Editorial Desk
Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers' protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how
Yogendra Yadav (image source: OrissaPost)
284

Ever since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, the opposition has fuelled a constant cycle of outrage, often culminating in violence. The latest cycle was the farmers’ protest, which erupted after the central government passed three laws that would actually benefit farmers and free them from the deathly grip of middlemen. The involvement of Congress, the Communist organisations and parties, Khalistanis and even oversees elements that sought to interfere in India was as stark as day. However, for the longest time, the trope that the protests were organic and apolitical by the ‘annadaatas’ of the nation was vociferously peddled by the ‘liberals’.

Now, however, about 4 months after the farmers protest erupted and a month after the Republic Day violence, icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav, whose tentacles were visible in every single cycle of protest and violence, has come out to admit that the farmers’ protest was indeed political, as it supposedly should be, and has the explicit aim of defeating the Modi government.

Yogendra Yadav wrote an article in The Print headlined, “Farmers’ movement can’t and shouldn’t be apolitical. That’s not a democracy”.

In the article, Yogendra Yadav explicitly makes the claim that the farmers’ protest is not apolitical. He then goes on to claim that it should not be apolitical and that any demand that it should be apolitical is against the basic tenet of democracy.

The article, as is evident, was written with the explicit intention to paint the decision of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to campaign in poll-bound states as a grand act of political dissent by apolitical farmers. Whatever that means.

Yogendra Yadav starts by talking about the decision by SKM do go to poll-bound states and campaign against BJP. He writes, “We have decided to appeal to the voters in Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to electorally punish the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its anti-farmer laws, for its outrageous attacks on the movement, for its use of state machinery to suppress and criminalise the movement and, above all, for its imperious arrogance. It is for the voters to decide how they wish to mete out this punishment to the BJP.  It is not for SKM to suggest who they should vote for”.

Essentially, here Yogendra Yadav tries to say that the farmers are politicised just to the ‘right’ degree and not to a point where the entire ‘movement’ must be discredited. They only want to ‘defeat’ BJP and have no stake in who wins. They are ok even with Abbas Siddiqui winning Bengal, essentially, as long as Modi and BJP are kept out of power. That is the ‘right’ amount of democracy.

While droning on about how politicians are making ‘politics’ a dirty word by demanding that farmers remain ‘apolitical’, he says that farmers themselves are doing a great disservice by calling their organisations “Arajnaitik”. He further admits that most farmer organisations are affiliated to some political party or the other and it is true even for the SKM, which has several organisations within itself that are affiliated with political parties.

Interestingly, what he fails to mention, maybe because he assumes that everyone would know, is that he himself is a member of the coordination committee of SKM – Yogendra Yadav, who runs a political party called Swaraj Abhiyaan. Others include those associated with Congress and even the Communists.

Further, the legal cell that was created by SKM has 4 members –  Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave and Prashant Bhushan, H S Phoolka.

Who are these people, one might ask? Prashant Bhushan is a notorious lawyer who was one of the founders of AAP. HS Phoolka is himself an AAP leader who quit recently. Dushyant Dave is a lawyer of many laurels, one of them being fighting against the Hindu rights on Ram Janmabhoomi and Colin Gonsalves is the founder of HRLN, appeared in the Supreme Court demanding a judicial inquiry into the Police action at Jamia. The HRLN receives a significant amount of funding from George Soros’ Open Society Institute as well. The combination of PUCL and HRLN was also involved in the ‘Civil Society’ attack on Akshaya Patra.

From Rakesh Tikait of BKU, who fought elections on an RLD ticket, an ally of Congress, to Darshan Pal who was a founder of Maoist PDFI and the involvement of elements like Yogendra Yadav, those from Congress, AAP etc, the farmers protest have been political.

While Yogendra Yadav says that being ‘political’ is a part of democracy, and one agrees, it is also true that when the very same elements appear in every outrage cycle. And when they lie blatantly to foment trouble, it is their political agenda that is the central reason for protest and not some grand values of dissent or even the issue that they claim is the reason.

During the anti-CAA riots, we saw the very same people get involved claiming that the law was anti-Muslim. It was not. During the farmers protest, the same elements are involved yet again claiming that the farmers laws are against the interests of the farmers – it is not. In both cases, the international community of global Left got involved to fan propaganda against India and specifically, Hindus and the Modi government. In both cases violence erupted in the capital city of Delhi.

While Yogendra Yadav is not wrong in saying that every protest and in fact, every individual has a political preference and that is indeed the very foundation of a democracy, when the same group of vested political interests starts to burn the country because they wish to ensure that a democratically elected government is thrown out of power by violence and propaganda, it is not democracy that the political interests serve. It is political interests of the political parties they serve.

Yogendra Yadav craftily tries to pass off a deeply political agenda as one that is a part and parcel of democracy. Violence is not and groups with vested political interests lying and leading an insurrection to seize power from a democratically elected government, with the help of foreign vested interests is also, certainly not democracy.

With this opinion piece in The Print, Yogendra Yadav has made one thing extremely clear – The farmers protest, that led to an attempted insurrection against a democratically elected government and is now campaigning against one party in state elections is not about the farm laws at all – they are about seizing political power – by hook or by crook.

What are the farm laws that Yogendra Yadav and his political hacks are protesting against?

One of the biggest factors plaguing the growth of agriculture sector in the country is the inability of the farmer to find a market and to get a fair price to his produce. To address the issue, the erstwhile governments of different states enacted the Agricultural Produce Market Regulation Acts (APMC Acts), which authorised them to set up and regulate marketing practices in wholesale markets. 

The objective of these markets was to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce. However, with each passing year, the APMCs turned out to be inefficient with increasing cartelisation of middlemen, ban on private players to enter the trade, increasing corruption etc. 

The Modi government recently introduced three bills to promote much easier trade for the farm produce and to provide a competitive market for the producers outside the existing APMC system. The three laws were

  1. The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020: This law aims at creating additional trading opportunities outside the APMC market yards to help farmers get remunerative prices due to additional competition
  2. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020: This law relates a framework for contract farming through an agreement between a farmer and a buyer prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. 
  3. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020: This law aims to regulate the supply of certain food items only under extraordinary circumstances.

It is pertinent to mention that the farm laws are set of three laws that allow farmers to sell their products outside APMC act (most states make it compulsory for the farmers to sell at APMC mandis). It also allows farmers to directly have a contract with corporate houses.

That farm laws don’t do away with APMC, and if someone is not willing to trust markets outside the current system, they are free to stick to the ongoing system. It doesn’t do away with MSPs either. However, the prevalent narrative that seems to be motivated by political concerns falsely claims that APMCs and MSP are being done away with. 

They also allege that due to these laws, big corporations would have the upper hand in a deal with farmers, however, that again is a lie. In fact, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 ensure that a contract is agreed upon and gives the farmer the power to even cancel contracts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

New public enemy no. 1? Twitter censors account for Pepe the Frog meme citing ‘hateful imagery’

OpIndia Staff -
'Pepe The Frog', one of the most popular internet memes of all time, was originated in the "Boy's Club" by Matt Furie in 2005.
Opinions

Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers’ protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how

Editorial Desk -
Four months after the farmers protest began, Yogendra Yadav has finally admitted that the protests are indeed political

Bihar: Minor girl goes missing in Madhubani a month ago, family alleges ‘love jihad’ by Shoaib and family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite the FIR filed by the parents of minor girl naming the parents of accused Shoaib, police have not arrested them yet

Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh’s co-brother Jodhveer Dhaliwal seen leading attacks against Indian diaspora during ‘Tiranga-Maple’ rally

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The members of the Indian-diaspora, who had participated in the Tiranga-Maple rally, have alleged that the attacks were carried out by people closely related to Khalistan sympathiser and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz, CPM MLA TV Rajesh sent to judicial custody in violence case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The accused, including Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz were out on bail and wanted to get it extended.

Recently Popular

News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Read more
News Reports

Income Tax raids conducted at around 22 locations linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in tax evasion case

OpIndia Staff -
Simultaneous raids are being conducted at the homes and linked properties in Mumbai, Pune and some other locations of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others
Read more
News Reports

Take a shot every time Rahul Gandhi says ‘strategy’ and get drunk before noon: Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre monologue goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi thinks China has a 'vision' of 'modern Silk Road' with a 'nervous system' - we have no idea what he means by that.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,195FansLike
521,727FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com