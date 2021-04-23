Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday went live during a closed door meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Ministers of high burden states. The Prime Minister himself was not happy with Kejriwal for breaking protocols and chastised the Delhi CM for it.

A video has now emerged where Prime Minister Modi is offering a strong rebuke to Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocols. He told Kejriwal, “You have broken a very important protocol, such private conversation are never televised. It is not proper, we should always observe decorum.”

When @PMOIndia clearly says it’s not ok to go live when it’s a Closed door meeting between the prime minister and state Cm’s on such imp and sensitive issue & @ArvindKejriwal says he will keep in mind as he never intended to hurt any one or go against the protocols … pic.twitter.com/5hF12R3eIT — Aishwarya Kapoor (@aishkapoor) April 23, 2021

The Delhi CM is seen apologising in the video. Initially, he responded callously saying, “Okay, sir. We will keep it in mind in the future.” Realising that he had committed a major mistake stepping over the line, he said, “If I have committed any mistake, if I have said anything untoward, if there was anything wrong with my conduct, I apologise for it.”

Sources in the central govt had earlier said that the Delhi CM used the PM-CM conference on Covid-19 as a platform to play politics. “He chose to spread lies on vaccine prices despite knowing that Centre does not keep one vaccine dose with itself and shares with states only”, the source said.

The source added, “Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, private conversations of PMs meeting with CM was televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility.”