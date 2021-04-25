Sunday, April 25, 2021
Home News Reports Govt asks Twitter to restrict accounts spreading fake news on Covid-19, not due to...
News Reports
Updated:

Govt asks Twitter to restrict accounts spreading fake news on Covid-19, not due to ‘criticism of handling’ coronavirus crisis

Social media has been filled with multiple fake news which do nothing but fan panic amid the second wave of coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
GOI asks Twitter India to restrict accounts spreading misinformation around Covid-19
94

India along with battling the second wave of coronavirus is also battling fakery and deceit. Some media reports have been claiming that the Centre has asked Twitter India to take down tweets which were critical of India’s handling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Digital portal medianama on Saturday published an article claiming that Twitter accounts of MP, MLA and an Editor were restricted for being critical of government’s handling of second wave of COVID pandemic. Even at first this sounds ridiculous because unless you have lived under a rock, many, many social media users including BJP supporters have been critical to varying degrees on handling of pandemic. However, this was soon picked up by other portals.

Crediting Medianama, Scroll claimed that several tweets on the alleged “ground-reality” have been taken down by Twitter on a legal request by the Government of India. 

Quoting Twitter’s response to Medianama’s queries on its action, the reply read, “upon receiving a legal request, the platform reviews content under rules set by it and the local laws.”

It is imperative to note that nowhere has Twitter India in its response mentioned that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked the company to take down tweets “criticizing the government” as claimed by Medianama and certain twitter users.

Since then, the users who received a reply from Twitter Legal informing them of their problematic tweets have been alleging that the action was taken by the platform on being prompted by the Central government to suppress criticism. 

Twitter user alleges suppression of information. Furthers fake news by the Scroll

MeitY’s response

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, to remove content and posts that were found to be “spreading misinformation and public panic” around the pandemic.

Sources said that the flagged posts carried misleading information about the Covid-19 pandemic, and were being circulated with an intention to incite public panic.

Recently, a Kashmiri journalist identified as Aarif Shah posted a photograph of an old lady hooked to an oxygen cylinder while sitting on the road. The same image was shared by the RVCJ group, TMC’s official Twitter handle of ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ and soon went viral.

Aarif deleted the post after backlash.

On reverse searching the image, it was found that the photograph was from the 2018 ANI report where a man was allegedly made to wait for an ambulance at Agra Medical College while carrying an oxygen cylinder on his shoulder. The photograph was taken when he kept the cylinder down for a while.

The report is from 2018. Image Source: Screenshot from ANI’s 2018 report

Twitter’s response

Explaining the procedure, a Twitter spokesperson said, “If the content violates Twitter’s Rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only.”

Twitter ahead of withholding the content, notify the account holders so that they’re aware that the action has been taken in response to a legal request from the Government of India.

Fake and provocative Tweets float during Farmers protests

Similar allegations were made on the Central government when the farmers’ protest was at its peak claiming the government was trying to strangulate the agitation in February this year.

However, even then The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had asked Twitter to block around 250 Tweets/Twitter accounts which making fake, intimidatory and provocative Tweets using #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag.

The tweets were an incitement to genocide which could have posed as a grave threat to public order and therefore the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) ordered for blocking of these Twitter accounts and Tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

In another notice to social media giant Twitter, the centre directed the social media platform to block 1,178 accounts found to be from Pakistan peddling Khalistani secessionism.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmeity, govt of india blocks accounts critical of india's handling of covid crisis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about vaccine hesitancy, hails frontline workers’ courage amid rising Covid cases

OpIndia Staff -
In his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke to frontline workers and assured citizens that the government and administration is doing its best to tide over the pandemic.
News Reports

Punjab hospital blames Capt Amarinder Singh govt for oxygen shortage as six critical patients die, govt blames hospital for admitting patients

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM said hospital flouted orders to private hospitals facing oxygen shortage to shift patients to government medical colleges

Uttar Pradesh: Two nurses, Abid and Ankit, arrested for stealing and auctioning Remdesivir injection of dying man

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, around 6 security personnel deployed at the hospital tried to protect the accused but were later overpowered and arrested by the police as well.

After Russia, China and Germany offer help to India, America also offers support, stays silent on lifting embargo on vaccine raw material

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India's global partners such as France, Russia, Germany have not only expressed solidarity with India's fight against the pandemic but have also extended help at the time of crisis.

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kidnap 3 jawans after a deadly ambush, 1 killed, 1 released and 1 still in captive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This is the third such incident after the unfortunate Bijapur-Sukma Naxalite attack earlier this month in which 22 jawans lost their lives

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

After chancellor Angela Merkel’s snide remarks on India, German Embassy quickly moves to make amends

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel had earlier regretted that European powers have "allowed" India to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing giant.
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
Opinions

The West does not have any moral high ground over China, their conduct during Covid crisis is further proof of it

K Bhattacharjee -
The United States of America has projected its geopolitical rivalry with China as a great conflict between good and evil.
Read more
News Reports

Angela Merkel laments that they ‘allowed’ India to become pharmacy of the world, fears that they will not get Covid-19 medicine

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel said that EU nations didn't treat their pharmaceutical industry so well, and 'allowed' India to become a large pharma producer
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rutgers Student Association passes historic resolution against Hinduphobia: All you need to know about the lead up to it

OpIndia Staff -
Rutgers University Student Assembly (RUSA) passed a resolution (No. 1451-XX) to adopt a scholarly definition of Hinduphobia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,110FansLike
532,559FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com