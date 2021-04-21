Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Gujarat: Mob pelts stones, attacks police for asking them to not offer namaz in huge crowd

OpIndia Staff
Mob pelts stone at police station for asking them to implement COVID protocol for namaz (image courtesy: divyabhaskar.co.in)
106

A mob on Tuesday attacked policemen and pelted stones after the cops asked them to not gather in huge crowd for offering namaz. The incident took place in Kapadvanj, Gujarat. As reported by Divya Bhaskar, police had gone to one Ali Masjid near Lions’ Club in Kapadvanj to persuade them to implement social distancing norms. However, soon matters escalated and took a violent turn.

As per the report, the mob gathered in large number and attacked Kundvav police chowki and Town police station. Two bikes and one car were burnt down by the mob. The Kundvav police station was also destroyed by the mob. The mob then proceeded to attack Town police station and started pelting stones.

To control the violent mob, police had to resort to using tear gas. However, even then the mob was out of control. Eventually they had to call in additional forces. In all this, one police personnel is injured. However, the police personnel have declined to comment to media, the report says.

The Muslim community in India are observing the holy month of Ramzan.

