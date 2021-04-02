Friday, April 2, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Critical Covid patient protests at Nashik Municipal Corporation office over lack of beds,...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Critical Covid patient protests at Nashik Municipal Corporation office over lack of beds, dies same day

The man identified as Babasaheb Kole had reached the corporation office with his oxygen mask on after he was refused admission by multiple hospitals in Nashik.

OpIndia Staff
Nashik: Critical Covid patient denied bed, dies hours after protesting before municipal corporation office
COVID patient in Nashik turned away by multiple hospitals, dies after dharna with oxygen mask
2

Distressing news has come to the fore from Nashik, Maharashtra, which is currently grappling with a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the state. According to reports, a 38-year-old critical COVID patient succumbed to the infection while protesting outside the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Thursday night. The man identified as Babasaheb Kole had reached the corporation office with his oxygen mask on after he was refused admission by multiple hospitals in Nashik. 

He sat on a dharna outside the municipal office, with a mask and his oxygen cylinder, to protest against the pandemic apathy of the Maharashtra government. An hour later, he was taken to a municipal hospital by the corporation officials, where he breathed his last at 1 AM on April 1. Kole’s family claimed his oxygen level dropped to 40 per cent from a normal level of 95 per cent or higher around midnight.

Patient was denied bed at multiple hospitals, says family

Speaking about what provoked the patient to sit outside the municipal building in protest, his wife said: “Two-three days back he was taken to a Bytco hospital. From there, he went to another hospital, from there to the government medical college. Medical College said it has no bed. We then went to other hospitals. Nobody admitted him. Then we came back to civil (hospital) and got oxygen for him and put him on it. Nobody heard us.”

The Maharashtra police and the civic body has said that they have launched an investigation to find out who “instigated” the patient to picket the municipal building.

Sadly, just when India breathed a sigh of relief that the pandemic curve has finally flattened, Coronavirus in Maharashtra witnessed a sudden spike in daily cases. Maharashtra has once again become the worst-hit state in the country, reporting nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Last month, Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was found Covid-19 positive. Two days after, his mother Rashmi and wife of CM Uddhav Thackeray was also tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

Amidst the surging cases of Covid-19, it was being speculated that a statewide lockdown may be announced by the Maharashtra Chief Minister. However, instead of going for a lockdown, Uddhav Thackeray was to release a standard operating procedure (SOP) on April 1. The new SOPs are expected to impose more restrictions and guidelines for the people of the state and curb public movement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNashik covid man dies, Covid hospital bed, Oxygen cylinder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Pakistan flag hoisted on polling day in Assam, locals burn it down chanting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan flag was hoisted in Rangia town of Assam on the day it went to the polls, and was later burnt down by locals
News Reports

Nandigram or nothing: TMC says Mamata won’t file a second nomination, will fight against PM in 2024 from Varanasi

OpIndia Staff -
The statement came at the backdrop of PM Modi's jibe at the TMC supremo during an election rally in Uluberia on Wednesday.

EC says ‘polling was not disrupted’ in Nandigram booth where Mamata Banerjee parked herself and hurled allegations: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
EC has observed that polling was not disrupted in Booth No. 7 in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee had camped herself for hours

‘Chaiya Chaiya’ and a funeral: Derek O’Brien’s strange explanation about why Mamata Banerjee hates Jai Shree Ram chants

Politics Editorial Desk -
Derek O' Brian recently in his interview with Barkha Dutt attempted to explain why Mamata Banerjee gets irked by Jai Shree Ram slogans

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.

‘No question of contesting from any second seat’, says TMC after PM Modi asked if Mamata Banerjee will contest from another constituency

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had asked, ”Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency?

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar farmer grows a unique vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh per kg and is used in treating diseases like cancer and TB

OpIndia Staff -
The vegetable is called 'hop-shoots' and it has a number of uses beverages making to medicines and skin treatments.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
News Reports

Nandigram on polling day: Mamata sits inside polling booth, villagers say ‘Muslims’ are stopping Bengalis from casting votes

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by ABP News, villagers in Gokul Nagar alleged that TMC goons are not allowing them to cast votes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,798FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com