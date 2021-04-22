Thursday, April 22, 2021
Home News Reports Nithyananda bans Indians from entering Kailasa citing Covid-19, issues guidelines for 'embassies' around the...
News Reports
Updated:

Nithyananda bans Indians from entering Kailasa citing Covid-19, issues guidelines for ’embassies’ around the world

The embassies in India, Brazil and Malaysia have been instructed to shut down and members have been directed to quarantine themselves and obey local laws.

OpIndia Staff
Nithyananda bans Indians from entering Kailasa citing Covid-19, issues guidelines for 'embassies' around the world
Image Credit: Telugu Bulletin
12

Sri Nithyananda of Kailasa has banned travelers from India into his fledgling nation amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Travelers from the European Union, Brazil and Malaysia have been barred as well. Sri Nithyananda made the announcement in a video statement.

The self-proclaimed Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism has also passed an executive order issuing Covid-19 guidelines for all Kailasa embassies to follow. The embassies in India, Brazil and Malaysia have been instructed to shut down and members have been directed to quarantine themselves and obey local laws.

Statement by Sri Nithyananda
Statement by Sri Nithyananda

The European Union was called a country although it is not one. It is a Union of European countries. The order was issued on the 19th of April and are in effect till further notice.

Interpol had issued a Blue Corner Notice in 2020 seeking information about the self-styled godman Nithyananda, who had fled the country the previous year, dodging security agencies after a rape case was filed against him in Karnataka in June 2018.

The Gujarat police had registered an FIR against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad in November 2019. The ‘Swami’ was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad. Nithyananda was earlier declared wanted by the Gujarat Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndians banned in Kailasa
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

In the last few days, availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen increased by 3300 MT per day: Here’s what was discussed in PM’s high-level meeting

OpIndia Staff -
The high-level meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, Health Secretary & Officials from Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Road Transport, Pharmaceuticals, and NITI Aayog members.
Editor's picks

Prime Minister Modi cancels political rallies on 23rd April in West Bengal, to hold a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the raging second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and informed that he was cancelling his political engagements in West Bengal tomorrow

Indian Air Force, Railways step in to transport oxygen cylinders, essential medicines to combat COVID-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a recent virtual meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the measures taken by the Armed Forces in order to combat COVID-19

Congress’ attack against Covishield continues, now spreads fake news of ‘one vaccine, 3 rates’ from official Twitter handle

Fact-Check Sanghamitra -
The previous low price was a part of SII's commitment to GOI and some other countries for sharing the risk of production. After the current 'under contract' 110 million doses are delivered, SII will sell to GOI at Rs 400 per dose, same as states.

18+ can register for Covid vaccination from April 28. Here is the procedure

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Registration for Covid-19 vaccine phase 3 for 18-45 years age group to begin on April 28

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint gives space to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to spread falsehoods over Coronavirus pandemic

Media OpIndia Staff -
Despite publishing a PTI report detailing the Central Government's warning to Chhattisgarh in January, ThePrint fails to pushback against CM Baghel's claims.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
News Reports

No masks, abuses and ruckus: How a Shiv Sena corporator abuses power to threaten doctors on duty

OpIndia Staff -
The doctors of Bhagwati Hospital have threatened to resign after being humiliated by the Shiv Sena corporator.
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury’s son passes away due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) General Secretary in his tweet thanked all the medical staff who treated his son Ashish Yechury
Read more
News Reports

AAP supported farmer protests hampering war against Covid-19, oxygen supplier writes to GOI saying tankers delayed due to roadblocks by protestors

OpIndia Staff -
Inox Air Products said that they are facing delays in Delhi while transporting oxygen due to road blockades by the farmer protestors
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Congress leader gets schooled by Reliance Group President for trying to shame company over oxygen supply

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader tries to shame Mukesh Ambani for helping Maharashtra with oxygen and not Gujarat, Reliance fact-checks
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,088FansLike
531,415FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com