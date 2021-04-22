Sri Nithyananda of Kailasa has banned travelers from India into his fledgling nation amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Travelers from the European Union, Brazil and Malaysia have been barred as well. Sri Nithyananda made the announcement in a video statement.

The self-proclaimed Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism has also passed an executive order issuing Covid-19 guidelines for all Kailasa embassies to follow. The embassies in India, Brazil and Malaysia have been instructed to shut down and members have been directed to quarantine themselves and obey local laws.

Statement by Sri Nithyananda

The European Union was called a country although it is not one. It is a Union of European countries. The order was issued on the 19th of April and are in effect till further notice.

Interpol had issued a Blue Corner Notice in 2020 seeking information about the self-styled godman Nithyananda, who had fled the country the previous year, dodging security agencies after a rape case was filed against him in Karnataka in June 2018.

The Gujarat police had registered an FIR against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad in November 2019. The ‘Swami’ was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad. Nithyananda was earlier declared wanted by the Gujarat Police.